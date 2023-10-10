At this point, working out Loki‘s personal timeline is knottier than all the timelines woven together in the Temporal Loom. Tom Hiddleston’s trickster has had one of the most twisty-turny character arcs of any MCU hero/villain/anti-hero/anti-villain (whatever the correct way to categorize Loki is at this point). The amount of projects you needed to rewatch just to understand the Loki season 2 premiere was extensive, otherwise you’d be at risk of being as clueless as Casey (even if he is apparently buddies with Moon Knight).

For instance, how old is Loki these days? The God of Mischief has changed so much over his past decade plus change in the MCU so far, but don’t forget that his character development has been divided between two different variants of the same being and across different timelines and timeless zones. In the absence of the all-seeing Heimdall being around to illuminate matters, let’s do our best to unpick the confusing mess of how many candles should go on Loki’s cake at his next TVA office birthday party.

Loki is old to us humans, but he’s barely out of his teens for an Asgardian

Image via Marvel Studios

Provided you can keep up with the math, Loki’s age in season 2 isn’t actually that difficult to deduce, as we know the year he was born. Or, at least, the year adorable abandoned baby Loki was rescued from Laufey’s palace on Jotunheim by Odin. That year was 965 A.D., meaning that Loki was about 1047 years old during the events of The Avengers. The Loki that stars in Loki is a variant who escaped after the Battle of New York, remember, so, yes, Loki is about 1047 in season 2, although maybe he’s turned 1048 by now.

Knowing Loki’s exact age actually helps better understand him as a person, especially his villainous turn in earlier appearances. In Thor: The Dark World, we learned that Asgardians have a lifespan of roughly 5000 years. Thor tells Rocket in Avengers: Infinity War that he’s 1500 years old. If we translate that into human years, then, Thor is essentially 30 by the end of the Infinity Saga. His little adopted brother, meanwhile, is about 21 years old.

So no wonder he went all megalomaniacal and teamed up with Thanos to invade the planet. He was just in his emo teen phase. We really should’ve guessed from his hair.