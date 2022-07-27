How old is the cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is one of the year’s most exciting dramas, pulling in both fans of Pretty Little Liars and those new to the franchise. The series features a fantastic cast that includes some of the industry’s hottest up-and-coming talent and a few more established names. Fans that tune into the show will be treated to a rollercoaster ride unlike anything else available.

Many people are wondering how old the various cast members are. So if you’re looking to familiarize yourself with its fantastic stars, here is everything you need to know.

What is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin about?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the fourth series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise. Set in the town of Millwood, it sees a group of young people learning about a horrible event involving their parents that occurred 20 years previously. However, this event is far from over, as these young people are suddenly targeted by a mysterious assailant. And this person seems to be looking for vengeance for what happened in the past. The girls are forced to protect themselves while diving into history to learn what happened all those years ago. But they may have to atone for their parents’ sins in the process.

How old is the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has quite a large and varied cast, featuring both new and established talent. This means there is a lot of age variety within the cast.

Main Cast

If you’re curious about the main cast’s age, here is a complete list, organized by character name:

Chip – Carson Rowland – 24

Faran Bryant – Zaria – 26

Imogen Adams – Bailee Madison – 22

Karen Beasley/Kelly Beasley – Mallory Bechtel – 22

Minnie “Mouse” Honrada – Malia Pyles – 22

Noa Olivar – Maia Reficco – 22

Shawn – Alex Aiono – 26

Sheriff Beasley – Eric Johnson – 42

Tabby Haworthe – Chandler Kinney – 21

Other Cast

