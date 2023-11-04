How old is Theresa Nist on ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

In episode six of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner admitted to being in love with all three of the remaining women – Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist – and with a gut-wrenching rose ceremony that resulted in him being unable to come to a decision, two are still left vulnerable to elimination.

With Leslie receiving a rose, it is still unclear as to whether or not Gerry chooses Faith or Theresa as the other finalist in the inaugural season, and we can assure you that this will be a very tough decision for the 72-year-old.

Faith and Theresa both made quite the splash during the premiere of The Golden Bachelor. The former arrived on a motorcycle, as well as performed a song for Gerry upon entering the mansion, ultimately earning her the first impression rose. Needless to say, the latter was a close second…

Theresa arrived in her “birthday suit” – due to the fact that night one of The Golden Bachelor was her birthday – sharing a cupcake (as well as a kiss) with Gerry later on in the evening. While the celebration was seriously as cute as can be, viewers were left with just one burning question: how old did she turn?

If you are just as curious as we are, keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

How old is The Golden Bachelor‘s Theresa Nist?

Described as a gorgeous catch with a huge heart, Theresa’s official biography for The Golden Bachelor reads:

“She is very close with her children and grandchildren and loves nothing more than seeing them all thrive. Theresa describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. She hopes to meet a partner who will be her best friend in this next chapter of life and will appreciate all the little moments with her. When she’s not spending time with her family, Theresa enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and doing the hula hoop. Theresa is here for the real deal and fingers crossed it’s all fireworks when she meets the Golden Bachelor!”

While her bio revealed loads and loads of fun facts about the Shrewsbury, New Jersey native, we were still left unsure as to how old Theresa is after reading it.

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, we discovered that she was born on August 4, 1953, making her 70 years old during the time that The Golden Bachelor has been hitting our television screens.

With just a two-year age gap between Theresa and Gerry, it seems like things could not be more perfect between the pair!

Will Theresa Nist receive Gerry Turner’s final rose in the end? Catch brand new episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT to find out for yourself…