How tall are all the characters in Spongebob Squarepants? All heights, explained

Our favorite residents of Bikini Bottom are actually freakishly small when compared to the real metric system.

Oftentimes, we don’t need to take cartoons that seriously, but sometimes we can’t help to think, in real life, what do these cartoon characters look like? Or how do they compare to the ideals of the real world?

Take, for instance, SpongeBob Squarepants and his friends. We don’t often consider menial details such as their height and weight, but today, let’s aim to find out exactly how tall these ocean-dwellers are.

Canonical heights of characters in SpongeBob Squarepants

Image via Nickelodeon

After a lot of measuring and double-checking, here is a list of the approximate heights of the main characters in SpongeBob Squarepants:

Gary the Snail — Two inches (5 cm)

Mr. Eugene Krabs — Seven inches (17cm)

Patrick Star — Six inches (15cm)

Pearl Krabs — Nine inches (22cm)

Sandy Cheeks — Five inches (12cm)

Sheldon J. Plankton — 0.5 centimeters (1cm)

SpongeBob SquarePants — Four inches (10cm)

Squidward Tentacles — Eight inches (20cm)

We can confirm the heights of three of the main characters in the SpongeBob Squarepants cartoons by simply looking at the detailed information on their driver’s licenses that they’ve shown us in the series, with SpongeBob being four inches tall, Patrick Star standing at six inches tall and Eugene Krabs at seven inches tall.

So, with this canonical information given to us, we can safely assume exactly how tall all of the other characters are in the cartoon by using SpongeBob Squarepants, Patrick Star, and Mr. Eugene Krabs’s canonical heights as pixel rulers.

Fun facts about the heights of SpongeBob Squarepants characters

Image via Nickelodeon

If you’re curious to learn more, here are some other interesting things to know about the heights of our favorite Bikini Bottom residents. Mr. Eugene Krabs’s height is only seven inches if you count the height of his eyes. If we don’t count his eyes, he is only measured at around 4.5 inches tall. He makes up for it, though, with his big attitude!

Planktons in real life measure around one to two inches, making planktons in real life about half the size of SpongeBob Squarepants.

Pearl is the one who is more out of the ordinary, as a juvenile whale, she does not resemble the size of a real-life juvenile whale, even if we assume human-sized heights for the characters in the cartoon. But we’re not turning to SpongeBob Squarepants for its realism, so we’ll let it slide!