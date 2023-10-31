How tall is John Henry Spurlock from ‘Bachelor in Paradise?’

The singles in season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise are off to a running start in their search for love, and the arrival of John Henry Spurlock in episode 4 certainly shook things up. Now fans want to know everything about the hunky newbie, including how tall he is.

Who is John Henry Spurlock?

John Henry Spurlock was a contestant on the 20th season of The Bachelorette featuring Charity Lawson, which premiered on June 26, 2023. You may remember him for stepping out of the limo on day one wearing a scuba diving helmet. The 31-year-old Wilmington, North Carolina native was eliminated in the second week, but has since reemerged for the current season of Bachelor in Paradise.

According to his bio on ABC, John Henry is an underwater welder who “shamelessly” enjoys pumpkin-spiced lattes and claims to have only seen 20 movies in his life. He spends most of his free time diving and “jamming out” to ASAP Rocky at the gym.

How tall is John Henry Spurlock?

While there’s no official record of John Henry’s height, an amalgamation of estimates from a number of different publications have the reality star standing around 6 feet tall. More than his height captured everyone’s attention when he arrived in paradise, though. All that time he spends in the gym seems to be paying off, and the other singles certainly noticed!

Catch John Henry Spurlock on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.