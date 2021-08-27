Once an extremely popular Visual Novel, Clannad boomed to further popularity thanks to its anime adaption which first launched in 2007. Given its origins, the series toed the difficult line of remaining true to its initial Visual Novel fanbase while also being appealing enough to draw in new fans and Clannad did this flawlessly.

With a mix of many genres notably slice-of-life, romance, and the supernatural there is quite a bit to entice viewers into the world of Clannad and with its engaging stories, once you’re in you’re left wanting more.

Fortunately, there is plenty of anime content for fans of the series to binge through. Even if you’ve not heard of the series before Clannad is definitely worth checking out.

How to watch Clannad in order?

There are multiple ways which you can watch through the Clannad anime being either chronologically or in order of release. Here are both of your options.

Release viewing order

Season 1: Clannad (2007)

Clannad The Motion Picture (2007)

Season 2: Clannad: After Story (2008)

Clannad: Another World, Tomoyo Chapter (2008)

Clannad After Story: Another World, Kyou Chapter (2009)

Chronological viewing order

Season 1: Clannad (2007)

Clannad: Another World, Tomoyo Chapter (2008)

Clannad The Motion Picture (2007)

Season 2: Clannad: After Story (2008)

Clannad After Story: Another World, Kyou Chapter (2009)

The preferred order in which you should watch the Clannad series is the release order, however, you may want to skip the movie as it is mostly just a recap of season one and not necessary. Also, the OVA Chapters can both be watched after concluding season one as they are not directly connected to the main series, however, we recommend finishing both seasons before you check these two out.