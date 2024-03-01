‘I wanna get my health right’: ‘Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei explains why his eyes are yellow

It is no surprise that Joey Graziadei has swept the women of The Bachelor season 28 off of their feet — as well as viewers all across America — with his good looks, but fans of the franchise have taken to social media to express concerns about one aspect of his appearance: his eyes.

“Are Joey’s eyes yellow or is it just me #TheBachelor” “Does Joey have jaundice??? Why are his eyes so yellow #TheBachelor” “I’m worried about Joey’s (The Bachelor) eyes… they’re really yellow. Hope his liver is okay. @BachelorABC“

Fortunately, the Bachelor himself has heard fans of the franchise loud and clear since the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on January 22, explaining why his eyes are yellow to his 102.4k TikTok followers yesterday (February 29). Keep scrolling to see what he had to say…

“I hope you are having a beautiful day,” Joey shared with a smile, prior to delving into the details and addressing the concerns about his eyes once and for all.

“To give some context on that, I have to go all the way back to when I was in high school. I was sick for about a week and a half, and my mom thought it’d be a good idea to go to the doctor. When I went to the doctor, I had blood work done, and the blood work showed that my bilirubin count was very high. That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver, so we went and got a liver ultrasound. I went to other doctors. They found out that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong like hepatitis, but they diagnosed it with something called Gilbert Syndrome.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Gilbert Syndrome is a genetic liver disease that causes high bilirubin levels, ultimately causing the skin and the whites of the eyes to have a yellow tint to them. Fortunately for our favorite Bachelor, Gilbert Syndrome is typically harmless!

“At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy. It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow. It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year. I want to get my health right and make sure that I’m all good, but I at least wanted to give some background [and] let you know that to my knowledge, I am healthy. It’s just something that I have to pay attention to.”

Concluding by sharing that it gets worse when he has “stress or lack of sleep” — which is obviously occurring as he dates multiple women throughout The Bachelor — Joey confirmed that he is happy and healthy nonetheless, but he also reassured fans of the franchise that he will keep his eyes peeled (no pun intended) to see if anything gets worse in the future.

With his eyes aside, who will Joey end up getting engaged to during the finale of the beloved competition series — Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas, or Kelsey Anderson — and what does his “unprecedented ending” entail? To find out for yourself, tune into brand new episodes each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.