Is Daniel Ezra leaving ‘All American’?

It’s been a good summer for All American fans. While we will never, ever get over the cancelation of All American: Homecoming, the love triangle on the spinoff wrapped up in an exciting way, and we were treated to the moving All American season 6 finale. But since All American has told the story of Spencer James ever since the first episode, we want to know more about Daniel Ezra’s future.

While we might normally say that a TV show can’t keep going without its main character, the CW drama has so many well-written characters that there’s no doubt we would keep watching. But still, we need to know: is Daniel Ezra exiting All American?

Did Daniel Ezra leave All American?

In June 2024, People reported that, yes, we’re super sad to hear that Daniel Ezra is going to leave All American… but not completely. When the show comes back to The CW for season 7, he will be a guest star instead of the main character we’ve been enjoying watching since the pilot aired in 2018.

We were overjoyed to watch Olivia Baker (Samantha Logan) and Spencer get married in the All American season 6 finale, which was two parts, and it sounds like Daniel Ezra was, too. In several interviews, he has explained that he wanted to ensure Daniel didn’t just disappear all of a sudden and leave fans to wonder what he was up to. As Ezra told Deadline, the wedding “feels so much like this big, beautiful exhale” due to the hard moments the pair faced along the way.

Ezra also told Deadline that he knew it was time when he found out the next part of Spencer’s story: becoming part of the NFL. He said, “I had kind of completed the mission. I had done what I had set out to do in regards to playing Spencer.” It was a careful decision and not a last-minute one, and the end of his regular arc was moving because of it.

Too many times, a character leaves a TV series and we have a mysterious and vague idea of where they are. I can never forget wen Marissa’s dad Jimmy Cooper, played by Tate Donovan, basically ran away from Newport in season 2 of The O.C. or when it felt like Tristan DuGray (Chad Michael Murray) went missing from Gilmore Girls. Now that we know that Spencer James won’t be in most of All American season 7, we’re curious what it means for his character. Hopefully we’ll see more of what we’re sure will be a super successful sports career.

