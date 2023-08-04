Is Imogen bisexual in ‘Heartstopper?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for season two of Heartstopper.

Heartstopper has conquered the hearts of audiences for its unapologetic portrayal of LGBTQ+ themes. Gone is the tired trope of having a token gay character as the only representation of an entire community of people. We’ve seen that before and we need more. Thus, Heartstopper, with an entire group of characters representing diverse types of LGBTQ+ experiences.

In season two, the show sets out to explore more characters with the depth they require, casting light on previously sidelined teens such as Isaac, for example, and their relationship with sexuality. Another character whose story seems to be building up to something is Imogen, Nick’s longtime friend. Of course, that has led to fan speculation about her.

It’s a joy to watch Imogen find comfort in Nick and Charlie’s mostly LGBTQ+ friend group, and while that doesn’t automatically mean she’s queer, it’s food for thought when mixed with some hints the show seems to be giving out.

Is Imogen bi?

Screengrab via Netflix

Because Imogen is a character created specifically for the Netflix adaptation of the Heartstopper comics, we can’t rely on the source material for an answer to the mystery of Imogen’s sexuality. We can, however, analyze what the show has presented to us.

In season one, Imogen proclaims herself to be an LGBTQ+ ally, which naturally suggested that she doesn’t consider herself part of the community. Taking that at face value, everyone concluded that Imogen is straight, but after the release of season two, it’s safe to say we should reconsider.

In episode six of the new season, titled “Truth / Dare,” it’s revealed that Imogen used to be friends with Sahar, a recently introduced character, and that the two grew distant when Imogen got herself a boyfriend. That alone doesn’t tell us anything about Imogen’s sexuality, but it’s a detail that may become relevant later.

Eventually, Imogen learns that Sahar is bisexual, and in the season finale, “Perfect,” we see her give a loving look at her former friend, seemingly getting lost in watching her perform at prom. And why would this moment even happen if not to set up a possible relationship between the two girls?

Of course, none of this is enough to confirm that Imogen is bisexual, but it seems like the next season will allow the character to question and explore her sexuality. If there’s one thing Heartstopper does incredibly well is precisely that, and I, for one, can’t wait to see where this road takes Imogen.