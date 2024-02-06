Is Jesse Palmer Team Sydney or Team Maria? ‘The Bachelor’ host spills the tea

We are only three episodes into season 28 of The Bachelor, and Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas might have already developed the dumbest feud in the history of the beloved competition series, but what does host Jesse Palmer have to say about it?

This feud between Sydney (28) and Maria (29) began in episode 2, when Madina Alam (31) — who is now seemingly isolated from the situation — believed her connection with Joey Graziadei (28) was being hindered by their age gap. When Maria caught wind of this, she shared with the entirety of the Bachelor Mansion that Madina was not old whatsoever, seemingly invalidating her feelings and ultimately hurting both Madina and her best friend Sydney.

Sydney decided to tell her fellow contestants that Maria was — for lack of a better phrase — talking s**t about her bestie boo, throwing around words like “bullying” and “attacking.” Because of this, the drama made its way to The Bachelor himself, extending into episode 3, as well as episode 4 (which will air next week).

Given the fact that Jesse is a fly on the wall for seemingly every feud, what does he think about the situation, and is he on the side of Sydney or Maria? In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, he spilled the tea…

Is Jesse Palmer #TeamSydney or #TeamMaria?

When asked “#TeamSydney or #TeamMaria” by the team at Entertainment Weekly, The Bachelor host failed to choose a side, deciding to “stay neutral on this one” as both parties are entitled to their own opinions.

“I’m going to stay neutral on this one. It’s tricky to pick sides because the conflict between Sydney and Maria is based mostly on their own personal experiences. “

While the world may never know where Jesse Palmer stands, it is safe to say that fans of The Bachelor franchise are primarily rooting for Maria Georgas, but could she really be the perfect match for this tennis professional? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With a two-on-one date on the horizon, a storm is starting to brew…