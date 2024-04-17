Image via BBC America
Category:
TV
Netflix

Is ‘Killing Eve’ gay?

It's a question that's long been asked by critics and viewers alike.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024

One of the most intriguing aspects surrounding thriller-drama Killing Eve was its ability to capture viewers’ attention by focusing on the eyebrow-raising dynamic between skilled assassin Villanelle and MI6 operative Eve Polastri.

The minute eagle-eyed supporters tuned in to the show’s pilot episode, fans were immediately fixated on the ever-building relationship between Villanelle and Eve. Over the course of the show, the dynamic between the two main characters slowly transformed from a warped obsession into an undeniable love shared together. From there, ratings simply blossomed as a large portion of the LGBTQ+ community were drawn to the series for its scintillating characters, action-packed narrative, and undoubtedly queer storyline that made plenty of community members feel seen.

Throughout its four seasons, the BBC America project received a hefty amount of equal admiration and disgust — the latter occurring mainly during the show’s final season. Either way, let’s dive in and explore the queer themes in Killing Eve.

So, is Killing Eve gay?

Image via BBC America

Without a doubt, Killing Eve is undoubtedly a gay series on the surface level, but its fourth season has certainly tarnished its reputation after the tiresome Bury Your Gays trope was showcased — irritating passionate supporters all around the world. For those that aren’t aware, Bury Your Gays unfortunately has become a long-standing trope amongst entertainment media — where particular queer characters meet a tragic demise. From series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer to The 100 to House of Cards, the Bury Your Gays trope has become all-too-familiar amongst the LGBTQ+ community — and truthfully, it needs to stop.

Despite the dissatisfying trope, Killing Eve definitely catered to the gay community in its early stages, and those with a strong attachment to the series will faithfully return to the iconic moment where Villanelle and Eve finally share a true, passionate kiss, and embracing their undying love for each other in the process.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.