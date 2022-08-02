Is ‘The Flash’ ending or could it return for season 10?

Arrow might have kicked off The CW’s DC TV shared universe, unofficially dubbed the Arrowverse thanks to the show that birthed it, but The Flash is arguably the most beloved series to come out of the franchise. Enjoying generally solid ratings over the past decade, viewers have been lapping up the adventures of Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen ever since the Scarlet Speedster spinoff show debuted back in 2014.

Such is The Flash‘s popularity that it managed to avoid the network’s merciless massacre of much of its original programming earlier this year, with a ninth season announced back in March. Fans were overjoyed at the news we had more to come from the Crimson Comet and his friends at STAR Labs, but there was still a widespread feeling that the series’ lifespan was running out. There comes a time when every marathon must end, after all, even for the Fastest Man in the World.

So will The Flash end with season nine or could it last even longer?

The Flash is concluding with season 9

Simply put… no.

This August, The CW announced that The Flash season nine would be its final season. Similarly to Arrow‘s eighth run before it, Flash season nine will have a truncated episode count. This last hurrah for the hero will clock in at 13 episodes in total. Due to its reduced length, The Flash won’t be returning this year and will instead air midseason in 2023.

EP Eric Wallace, who has steered the series since he took over as showrunner with season six, had the following to say in a statement responding to the news (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Gustin and his on-screen wife Candice Patton (Iris West), who recently opened up about her struggles working on the show and dealing with toxic fans, are the only two cast members 100% confirmed to return for season nine at this stage. Jesse L. Martin, meanwhile, will definitely not be back as Joe West for these final episodes.

Why is The Flash ending?

So why is The Flash coming to an end in its ninth year? THR notes that the original plan was to conclude the series with its eighth season, with Wallace and his writing team devising the storyline to act as a grand climax to the series’ long run. However, the network was ultimately able to agree on a new deal with both Gustin and Patton for one last, shorter, season.

The surprise renewal meant that the writers room had to rework the ending of season eight so it would no longer act as a series finale and instead sow the seeds for a ninth run. The last episode of season eight left off on a heavy hint that the iconic supervillain Cobalt Blue, a character fans have been waiting to see on the show since it began, will serve as the main antagonist of Barry Allen’s final lap around Central City.

With The Flash coming to a close, this means that the Arrowverse as we know is officially over. While related series Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and the upcoming Gotham Knights remain at large — at least, at the time of writing — they are set on different Earths in the multiverse and are not part of the franchise’s mainstream continuity. It’s the end of an era, then, but at least it’s not quite over yet.

The Flash season nine premieres on The CW sometime in 2023.