Is there an ‘NCIS: Origins’ release date?

When can we see what Gibbs was like when he was younger?
Given the perfect formula of NCIS, we knew there would be a prequel series at some point. CBS greenlit NCIS: Origins in January 2024, and while there have been many great NCIS crossovers, this is the first prequel.

Ever since Mark Harmon exited NCIS, we’re been crossing our fingers that we would see him back on our TV screens. Now that we know NCIS: Origins will be about Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s youth (and Harmon will narrate the show), we’re even more excited to check out the new show. When will we be able to watch it?

When will NCIS: Origins premiere?

Mark Harmon as Special Agent Gibbs in 'NCIS'.
Image via CBS

According to TV Line, fans of NCIS can watch NCIS: Origins in fall 2024, which is also when NCIS season 22 will start. While there is no premiere date just yet, it seems likely that episodes will start airing in September 2024 since that tends to be the big month for season premieres. We do know the show will air in the 10pm/9pm time slot on CBS, so we can clear our Monday night schedules (which is fine since staying home and watching TV is exactly what we want to do on Monday nights).

Since Special Agent Gibbs is such an intelligent character, it’s no wonder that NCIS: Origins was created to tell more of his story. While fans look forward to the spinoff focusing on Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), it’s also intriguing to learn more about how Gibbs became the agent that he did. Austin Stowell will portray Gibbs when he was at the very beginning of his amazing and impressive career. The show will take place in the 1990s.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Harmon said fans should know the prequel show will be something they haven’t seen before. He called the prequel “different.” Considering how ultimately disappointing some prequels can be, that’s great news.

If fans don’t catch NCIS: Origins on CBS when it airs, they can watch each new episode on Paramount Plus.

