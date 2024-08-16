‘Is this a soft launch?’: A ‘Love Island: USA’ contestant’s TikTok video might have exposed Liv Walker as a WAG ⏤ but who is her mystery boyfriend?

She might not have found love on Love Island: USA season 6, but Liv Walker sure left the villa as the baddest b***h she can be (for lack of a better phrase) and with friendships that will last a lifetime. Fortunately for the Australian beauty, she was not entirely unlucky in the love department, seemingly sparking up a relationship with a New York City-based athlete after the show came to a close.

If you’re anything like me and stuck on Love Island-Tok, chances are your “For You” page has been flooded with videos from all of your favorite islanders. They recently reunited in the Big Apple to film the highly-anticipated Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special, and although the reunion will not hit Peacock until Aug. 19 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, filming wrapped on Aug. 15, so chances are good that the islanders will be hopping on flights and heading back to their respective residences any day now.

Spending about two weeks in New York City, it looks like Liv managed to find a man in this brief time span, and it is not Harrison Luna (contrary to popular belief). Why is she rumored to be in a relationship with someone else, and who is he?

Who is Liv Walker in a rumored relationship with?

Aside from filming the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special, the islanders clearly had a good time in New York City, hitting the clubs on numerous occasions. On Aug. 15, it looks like Liv and JaNa Craig hit the town with their significant others, with the latter posting a silly TikTok video captioned, “When your mans hold your purses.” While this is seemingly a harmless post, the plural of “mans” and “purses” implies that both men in the TikTok video have a significant other. With Love Island contestant Kenny Rodriguez in the video — who is openly in a relationship with JaNa — and the other man being New York Knicks player Jacob Toppin, viewers questioned where exactly the latter entered into the equation.

Tagging Kenny, Jacob, and Liv in the caption of the TikTok video, fans of the Love Island franchise deduced that Jacob and Liv are an item, taking to the comment section to express their excitement that she finally found some romance:

“Ooopp okayyy Liv 👀😭” “Not y’all found Liv a NY boo 🤭❤️” “Hold on. Is this a soft launch for Liv? 😂”

Others took a much more comedic route, praising Kenny’s hilarious acting performance seen within the post:

“One thing about Kenny… He’s going to put on a performance 🤣” “Kenny is getting an Emmy for his performances from today alone 😭” “Kenny don’t play about these TikTok roles😩”

Nonetheless, for those who are unfamiliar, Toppin is a 24-year-old small forward for the New York Knicks. He played college basketball at the University of Rhode Island and the University of Kentucky, and it looks like athleticism runs in his blood, as he is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers player Obi Toppin. Oh, and did we mention that he is 6′ 8″? Hi there. Hello.

While it is unclear whether or not he and Liv are fully dating OR if they simply have a flirt-mance, we will be keeping up with both parties, as well as the rest of the Love Island: USA season 6 contestants, on social media for all of the updates. Until then, we’re counting down the days until the reunion special hits Peacock, because Liv promised us that it’s going to be as spicy as can be.

