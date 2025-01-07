‘It was tough’: Jenn Tran shares the worst part about being on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

If you have been keeping up with Jenn Tran‘s journey on reality television, it is safe to say that her Bachelor and Bachelorette stints were far from smooth sailing…

Fighting for the heart of Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28, Jenn found herself unlucky in love in the end, getting eliminated just shy of the coveted hometown dates. Her journey did not end there, though, as she was selected to be the next Bachelorette — and subsequently, the first Asian-American Bachelorette — where she had even worse luck than before.

On The Bachelorette season 21, Jenn popped the question to her final rose recipient, Devin Strader, in a shocking Bachelorette first. However, this monumental moment was quickly overshadowed by what was to come. During the “After The Final Rose” special, a teary-eyed Jenn took the stage to announce to Bachelor Nation that Devin had called off their engagement, telling her that he never loved her, and that he regretted accepting her proposal. With her ex-fiancé taking the stage seconds afterward, the Jenn and Devin hashed it out, with the 27-year-old ending her less-than-ideal Bachelorette journey in tears. Yikes!

After her devastating heartbreak aired on national television — Jenn joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33, instantly having better luck. Becoming a fan favorite and sparking some relationship rumors with her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, there was one aspect of the her Dancing With the Stars journey that was rather rocky, though, delving into the details on a recent episode of Boyfriend Material.

Sitting down with the oh-so infamous Harry Jowsey — a fellow Dancing With the Stars alum — for a recent episode of his podcast, the pair discussed Jenn’s journey on the Emmy Award-winning series, comparing and contrasting their respective experiences. During their discussion, Harry asked Jenn the best and worst thing about Dancing With the Stars, and the New Jersey native sang like a bird. Here’s what she had to say:

“The worst thing was probably the judge’s comments, honestly,” Jenn dished, prior to delving into the details:

“I know that they have a job to do, but it was it was tough sometimes, because I know that I put in so much work and sometimes they weren’t as validating… When you’re in that environment, I think you so badly want that validation of ‘Oh, you’re doing really well.'”

To follow her heartfelt response, the Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match star shifted gears, asking Jenn if the best part of Dancing With the Stars was falling in love, poking fun at her rumored relationship with her professional dance partner.

Seemingly squashing their rumored romance, the Bachelorette beauty brushed off Harry’s comments, saying that the best part of Dancing With the Stars was dancing (obviously) instead, finding a new passion on the show. She then added that “Sasha is done giving [her] free dance lessons,” implying that their partnership — either romantic or platonic — is over once and for all. #SorryNotSorry to the Jenn and Sasha shippers out there! Already dispelling rumors about her return to reality television, what’s next for Jenn Tran? To see for yourself, you may connect with the Bachelor, Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars alum via TikTok and Instagram for any further updates.

