We’ve had many live-action Superman over the years across TV and film, but one stands apart as a particularly unique take on the character. We’re talking Smallville, which aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2011 and showed the very, very long process by which the teenage Clark Kent eventually grew into the Man of Steel.

The show’s conceit and lengthy run on the airwaves meant that Tom Welling’s Clark could never truly become Superman until the closing moments, though that didn’t mean he didn’t get to fight most of the Kryptonian’s top villains and become a proto-Superman hero known as “The Blur.” Now, some fans are showing their appreciation, saying that there haven’t been any other stories in which Clark Kent could simply be himself without struggling under the weight of the “S” on his chest:

The majority of replies wholeheartedly agree, pointing out that it also delivers one of the most complex Lex Luthors ever seen, appreciating that it extensively shows Clark grappling with the responsibility of his legacy, and praising it as “the most complete depiction of the character.”

Of course, there are some naysayers. There are a massive 217 episodes of Smallville, and not all of them are bangers. Many times the show devolved into thinking up some kind of bizarre “Kryptonite monster of the week,” and early 2000s network television CGI can leave a lot to be desired when seen with modern eyes. Others point out that stretching Clark’s journey to becoming Superman over 10 long years got a bit silly by the end, and argue it’d have been better to stop after five seasons.

Despite all this, we’ll always have a soft spot for Smallville, and cheered when Tom Welling finally (if briefly) reprised the role in The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover a few years back. So let’s raise a glass to Smallville, a Superman adventure that punched way above its weight.