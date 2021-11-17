J.K. Rowling Controversy Reignited As Harry Potter Reunion Show Announced

It seems there is little Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling can do these days without it resulting in a resurgence of controversy across the internet. After most recently being under fire for allegedly suing someone over a Tweet, it seems her involvement — or lack thereof — in the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

However, despite J.K. Rowling not having involvement with the special, many online are still furious over what they deem were transphobic remarks the author has made across the years. So many people began debating the subject once more that Rowling’s name began to trend on Twitter.

Quite a few people pointed out how, despite her not being directly involved, she would still profit from the special and could use that money to hurt trans people in the future.

Sure, JK Rowling may not be "a part of" the 20th anniversary event, but she will profit from it, feed those profits into anti-trans organizations, and trans people will suffer from it.



Also… JK Rowling should not be trending during trans awareness week. — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) November 16, 2021

Reminder that JK Rowling uses her platform to incite hatred and violence against trans people.



Do not support Harry Potter.



Fuck every single person participating in that reunion event. https://t.co/8iBgwWi7c0 — RestlessDreams (Audrey)⚢ (@DreamsRestless) November 16, 2021

Some pointed out how many of the actors, including Daniel Radcliffe himself, have spoken out against Rowling’s views in the past and may be distancing themselves from her. It was once even reported that Radcliffe would consider returning to the series but only if Rowling wasn’t involved.

"where are the harry potter actors now?"



distancing themselves from JK Rowling's rapidly declining reputation 👀 pic.twitter.com/KtjMr418TO — great darvo there dude (@notCursedE) November 16, 2021

Some celebrated her lack of involvement in some curious ways.

JK ROWLING IS NOT GOING TO BE IN THE HARRY POTTER REUNION!!!! pic.twitter.com/Wf5aM4vJvo — Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) November 16, 2021

While it’s an older post, a certain Barnes & Noble picture went viral once more after the announcement hit as well.

The JK Rowling slander is real in barnes and noble 😂 pic.twitter.com/apHXhV14Kv — WM’sW (@FavoriteLadyS) November 10, 2021

However, there are also a number of people who are downright uninterested in the special at all unless Rowling is also included.

NOT interested in any #HarryPotter reunion that does not involve it's superbly wonderful creator @jk_rowling . That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/BaLcmwjXr9 — Kane (@Kane_Magic) November 16, 2021

Will you be watching the reunion special, or is J.K. Rowling’s connection to the Harry Potter series too much to make it worthwhile? Let us know in the comments. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. will premiere on January 1, 2022.