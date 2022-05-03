‘Jackass’ Returning to Its Roots With New TV Series on Paramount Plus

The wild ride isn’t over for Jackass as Paramount Global is producing a new TV series following the success of Jackass Forever.

A report from confirmed the news and how the new series came about. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said, per THR, “Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount Plus.”

Jackass originally aired on MTV in 2000 and starred Johnny Knoxville and his band of friends, unafraid of hurting themselves and each other and pulling off some extreme pranks. The series lasted for three seasons, and Jackass has had a total of four movies. Between the third and fourth movies, there’s a 12-year gap, showing that this franchise still has longevity.

Jackass Forever dominated the box office, having released in 3,604 theaters on Feb. 2022 and made an impressive $23.5 million during its opening weekend, which undoubtedly inspired Paramount Global to launch this new series. Following Jackass Forever‘s release, Paramount Plus added original Jackass episodes to the streaming service as if to foreshadow its eventual return.

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing Jackass 4.5, along with an unseen clip from Jackass Forever. It will have more stunts and stupidity, feature the entire cast from the film, and will premiere May 20 on the streaming service.

The new Jackass TV series will be the first TV spinoff of a theatrical release from Paramount Global. Bakish commented on how well both Jackass Forever and Scream performed prior to coming to Paramount Plus, and it very well could become the new model for which it tests the bankable nature of future franchises.