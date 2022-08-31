Jameela Jamil is striving for equality even when it comes to a shot below the belt.

Plus, she wanted a chance to show off what she calls “the real She-Hulk” — her “vagine” as she put it.

As the supervillain Titania on the new Marvel show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jamil gets into a big brawl with She-Hulk in — where else — a courtroom in the first episode. During the scene, her character, Mary MacPherran aka Titania, takes a blow to the stomach from She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), but Jamil wanted things to go a bit further, a bit lower, as she told guest host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Stating that we’ve seen men take a blow to the crotch so many times throughout television history — and rightfully so, as it’s long been a cheap comedic bit — Jamil advocated that it’s time to turn the tables and let women in on the painful crotch shots as well.

Jamil was even willing to fight Marvel for a chance to hit her right in the, in her words, “vagine.”

“I felt, we have seen so many men kicked in the balls on television for such a long time. We’ve never seen a woman just socked right in the vagine. And I believe in equality.”

Even as a newcomer to Marvel, Jamil felt it was worth it to push for the gag, and the show even did a take where her character actually did get punched in the crotch by She-Hulk, even though it never aired.

“So, therefore, I wanted, I begged for, I can’t believe they’re so cool that they let me give them the take of what it would look like if She-Hulk punched me in the p***y.”

After seeing the clip, Glaser joked that the punch must have been quite traumatic for Jamil and her lady parts, when the witty Jamil gave the line of the night.

“No, she’s fine. She’s strong. She’s the real She-Hulk,” Jameel said through a bout of laughter at it all.

At first, Jamil didn’t expect to have a large role on the program, but she worked tirelessly to get in superhero shape and to be able to stand toe-to-toe, or vagine-to-vagine, with the titular She-Hulk.

Jamil joked that she was willing to go to the mat with Marvel over the dispute on whether to include the punch to her vagine or not, but that in the end, the right choice was made.

“I think we can all agree, thank god I am not in charge of editing Marvel. They made the right decision,” she said.