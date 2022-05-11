James Gunn shares fan-pleasing reunion pic with his ‘Peacemaker’ fam

James Gunn has just finished production on his next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he’s still got time to hang with his DC family as well. In between the second and third Guardians films, Gunn hopped over to the Distinguished Competition to first helm The Suicide Squad and then its smash-hit HBO Max spinoff series, Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular violent yet loveable anti-hero.

And while Cena wasn’t in attendance, Gunn has now shared a fan-pleasing snap of a recent reunion with his “Peacemaker fam.” The filmmaker took to Twitter to post the photo, which she’s himself and many members of the cast hanging out. “Last night with our Atlanta [Peacemaker] fam, who we won’t see for a while,” Gunn wrote. “Gonna miss these lovely folks as I go off to edit!”

From left to right, the picture captures Gunn, his fiancée Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo) and her husband, Dennis Gelin, Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase), and his wife, Johanna Braddy. It sounds like the director’s been keeping in regular contact with these folks while he’s been in town shooting Guardians 3, but now that filming is over he’s having to say goodbye to the gang.

At least for now. The good news is HBO has commissioned a second season of Peacemaker, so it shouldn’t be too long before Gunn and the rest of the group get to re-reunite for another run of wild adventures for Chris Smith and his allies. Season two is bound to be even crazier than the first, too, given Adebayo revealing the Suicide Squad’s existence to the world and Smith being haunted by his dead father’s ghost.

Remember, Peacemaker‘s also getting a spinoff based around Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, with Gunn exec producing. The next project of his that’s on the way would be The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, hitting Disney Plus this December.