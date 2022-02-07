James Gunn is teasing quite the finale for Peacemaker ahead of the release of its final two episodes, so much so that he is advising fans to watch episodes seven and eight as early as possible to avoid spoilers.

The HBO Max show is a spinoff of Gunn’s excellent DC film from last year, The Suicide Squad. It follows the continued adventures of John Cena’s Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, as he embarks on yet another Task Force X mission, this time dubbed Project Butterfly.

The series has been a fairly satisfying action romp reminiscent of the kind of crude buddy-comedy humor of Danny McBride’s Eastbound and Down, only it’s set in the DC universe and involves superheroes. What’s more, the show’s focus on the friendships that form in the course of the mission, with each operative’s conflicting motivations at play, can be surprisingly heart-warming at times.

When one fan on Twitter asked the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director what fans might expect from Peacemaker episodes seven and eight, the comic book adaptation magnate replied simply, “The one thing I’d say is if you can watch both episodes early when they come out do, so the internet doesn’t spoil them for you.”

Gunn previously said episode six, which aired last week, has “a special place” in his heart. But he’s also mentioned episode eight, the final one in the first season, being the one he’s most excited for people to see. So protective was Gunn over what unfolds in episode eight that he even restricted critics from gaining early access.

This is all pointing to one epic finale, hopefully. We’ll have to tune in and find out just how over-the-top it truly is when Peacemaker episode seven comes to HBO Max Thursday, with the finale coming to the streaming service the week after that.