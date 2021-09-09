Jason Momoa’s See Sets AppleTV+ Viewership Records

Do you like big beefy boys slapping meat in crunching fight scenes? Are you intrigued by the concept of a post-apocalyptic world where almost the entirety of the world’s population has lost the gift of sight? Do you have an AppleTV+ subscription? If the answer to at least one of those questions is a resounding yes, then you’re probably part of the reason why Season 2 of See has delivered record-setting viewership numbers on the platform, as per Deadline.

As always, the streaming service itself is reticent to give away concrete figures, but the early data indicates that See‘s sophomore outing is tracking 30% ahead of its predecessor across its first two weeks. While you may think that isn’t a particularly impressive feat when Apple’s content library doesn’t boast the depth of a Netflix or a Disney Plus, don’t forget that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show is arguably the platform’s marquee series, so a violent sci-fi knocking it off the top spot is an undeniably impressive achievement.

Season 2 saw Dave Bautista join the fray as Edo Voss, estranged brother of Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss, and the protein-friendly duo hit it off so well that they’ve managed to will a buddy cop collaboration into existence for no other reason than they thought it would be fun.

See has already been renewed for Season 3, so the journey is far from over. It’s encouraging to hear that the audience size has grown exponentially between the first and second runs for what’s been a drastically improved batch of episodes compared to the opening salvo.