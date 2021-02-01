Jeri Ryan Promises Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Starts Shooting Soon

Under the original plan, season 2 of Star Trek: Picard would’ve began shooting just months after its triumphant first run debuted on CBS All Access last winter/spring. As it was, filming became untenable due to the COVID-19 outbreak and production kept being pushed back and back. The last update we received came from Seven of Nine star Jeri Ryan, who revealed the team were eyeing up February 1st to get back in front of cameras.

Well, now that day is here and Ryan has provided us with another status report. It sounds like filming has been delayed yet again, but the good news is that it doesn’t appear to be by much. One fan asked the actress over the weekend if the season 2 shoot was starting, to which she replied: “No. But soon.”

No. But soon. — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) January 31, 2021

Ryan became one of the breakout characters on Picard season 1 as she got to play Seven in a totally different way from her days on Star Trek: Voyager, with the ex-Borg now portrayed as much more human, emotional and fully-rounded. Ryan also revealed on Twitter recently that she has more fun playing the older Seven on PIC than she did originally on VOY.

Picard! — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) January 29, 2021

In related news, Sir Patrick Stewart told us the other week that he’s received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which bodes well for the 80-year-old actor being able to return to work in the near future. Speaking of Stewart, he’s teased that a new dimension to Jean-Luc’s character will be added in season 2 as well that he thinks will lead to some interesting consequences. That said, he’s hinted that Picard’s new android body won’t cause him too much trouble.

With both Discovery season 4 and Lower Decks season 2 already in session, and Prodigy in the bag and Strange New Worlds in development, there’s a lot of Trek coming our way besides just Star Trek: Picard. But, with any luck, it won’t be too long before season 2 is with us.