John Cena opens up on ‘incredible’ ‘Peacemaker’ cameos

During the entire eight-episode run of Peacemaker, John Cena’s title hero took it upon himself to blast virtually every single member of the DCEU’s Justice League, and even some heroes who weren’t even official canon until he name-dropped them.

If he wasn’t calling Batman a p*ssy or claiming that Superman had a poop fetish, then he could be found saying that Wonder Woman eye-effed him from across the room or that the Flash was a douchebag, when he wasn’t going around calling out Aquaman for getting a little too frisky with the denizens of his underwater kingdom.

Despite all of that, nobody expected the franchise’s all-star team to drop by for a surprise cameo in the finale, even if Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller were the only two who showed up in person. In an interview with Fandom, Cena admitted that pulling out the big guns for Peacemaker‘s grandstanding conclusion was incredible for a number of reasons.

“It was incredible for many reasons. I think the most important thing is what all the participants did for our show. Peacemaker is a jealous superhero. Well, I don’t know if he’s even a superhero, but he’s jealous. He’s jealous of the other superheroes because of what they have. And he wants that and he doesn’t have it. So he has to bad mouth everybody… Calling The Flash a d-bag, weaving his jokes about Aquaman in there, and talking about Wonder Woman’s desire for him. Everything he says is just indicative of how insecure he is. He wants to be where they are.”

The only problem is that the bar has now been set for A-list surprise guests, something that James Gunn probably already has in mind. Of course, the creator of the smash hit series won’t even be thinking about season 2 of Peacemaker until he wraps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but fans will likely be expecting even more surprises next time out.