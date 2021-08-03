JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s New Season Is Being Outranked By A Mysterious Newcomer

In a show of anticipation, the recently announced adaptation of Chainsaw Man is leading the forthcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean in upcoming charts.

MyAnimeList’s Top Upcoming Anime chart, a measure of what the site’s users are keeping an eye on, ranks Chainsaw Man at number six. Jojo’s sits at number 10. The second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero currently holds the top spot.

AniList also shows Chainsaw Man leading Stone Ocean in its Not Yet Aired listing, with Chainsaw Man in third and Stone Ocean in eighth. Currently leading AniLists’ chart is part two of Attack On Titan: The Final Season.

Both Chainsaw Man and JoJo’s were originally published in Weekly Shonen Jump. The latter was published until 2004, when it moved to Ultra Jump, while Chainsaw Man appeared in the publication until last December, when the series concluded.

Why are fans excited for Chainsaw Man?

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is set in a world where human fears take the embodied form of malevolent creatures, known as devils. The manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2018 to 2020. In December, Shonen Jump announced that the concluding series would be getting an anime adaptation by famed animation studio MAPPA, but we still haven’t gotten a planned release date.

Luckily, we haven’t gotten a pretty intense trailer.

MAPPA was founded in 2011 by veteran producer Masao Maruayama. The studio has produced several of the most popular shows of the past decade, including Yuri!!! On Ice, Kakegurui, and the final season of Attack On Titan. MAPPA is also known for not paying their animators well, a common problem in the anime industry.

The anime will be Ryu Nakayama’s first project in the role of series director. He has previously worked on key animation for shows like Kill La Kill and Sword Art Online, and also served as episode diretor on Fate/Grand Order and other series.

The upcoming fifth season of David Production’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will adapt part of the classic manga, Stone Ocean. Fans are eagerly anticipating more news to be delivered at a livestream on Aug. 8.