Jon Favreau Reportedly Frustrated Over Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian Season 3 Status

After much debate, discussion and discourse, The Mandalorian Season 3 is finally set to start production next month. It was Carl Weathers who revealed the information, and you’d have to believe he knows what he’s talking about when he’s been a part of the team since the very beginning, both onscreen as Greef Karga and behind the camera as a director.

Before that, we’d heard a variety of wide-ranging tales that offered the show was already shooting, or it wouldn’t be coming together for years. Presumably, Jon Favreau and his crew had to wait for Obi-Wan Kenobi to vacate the California soundstages before The Mandalorian could move in, and the timeline may lead to either Ahsoka or The Acolyte being awarded a start date in the not too distant future.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before the Season 2 finale – that Favreau is reportedly frustrated with leading man Pedro Pascal’s lack of availability, which could lead to Din Djarin being forced to keep his helmet on for almost the entire run of episodes, the opposite of what the showrunner wanted.

Pascal is currently shooting HBO’s The Last of Us in Canada until next summer, where he’s under a first-position deal. That means his paymasters are under no obligation to give him time off to film The Mandalorian at Disney and Lucasfilm’s request, and you’d understand if they said no when they’re putting $600,000 an episode in his pocket to play Joel.

That means he’ll either need to travel back-and-forth without any rest, or he could record his lines during his downtime on The Last of Us and have stuntmen fill in on the set of The Mandalorian, which isn’t an ideal scenario for the Star Wars smash hit.