Kate Bush reacts to ‘Stranger Things’ winning her a new legion of fans

The Stranger Things-based resurgence of Kate Bush’s seminal song “Running Up That Hill” has come as a shock to many, but none more so than Bush herself.

In a message to fans, Bush has finally publicly reacted to the song and Stranger Things, with her 1985 song now synonymous with the Netflix original series. Included in the first half of the Stranger Things fourth season, it has climbed to the top of the charts on iTunes and to #8 in the United Kingdom.

Most importantly, Bush is a huge fan of Stranger Things, saying as much on her official blog.

You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.

I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.

Best wishes,

Kate

The first half of Stranger Things‘ fourth season is currently available to stream in its entirety, but fans will have to wait another month to see the conclusion to what has been an impeccably dark season. Another, fifth and final season is also on its way, with no release window confirmed as of yet.