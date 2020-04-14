Katee Sackhoff Says She Absolutely Wants To Return To The Flash As Amunet Black

One of the most notable recurring Rogues on The Flash in its more recent seasons is Amunet Black, as played by iconic Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff. The actress first showed up as the Central City crime boss for five appearances across season 4, before coming back for a one-off appearance in the second half of the ongoing season 6. And, if Sackhoff has anything to say about it, she’s not done causing Team Flash grief yet.

In a new interview, Sackhoff was asked if she’d return to The Flash and revealed that she “100 percent” would, seeing as she calls her role as Amunet the most fun she’s ever had while acting.

“Oh, 100 percent. Amunet and The Flash are hands down the most fun I’ve had in this industry because there has been such freedom in creating this character that is just so over the top,” Sackhoff said. “They’ve really given me that freedom and what’s born out of it is just so much joy because I’m getting to do what I wanted to do when I was a little kid, which is playing characters that are so far from myself. I absolutely would go back anytime they want me to.”

Sackhoff went on to elaborate on how much she enjoys the freedom that playing a character as wild and OTT as Amunet gives her, as well as how “supportive” the cast and crew of The CW superhero series is.

“It’s great. Every time that I’ve gone over to The Flash, everybody has always, always from the very beginning been so supportive and welcoming,” she said. “It’s such a fun character to play. That being said, as a performer it also takes a lot of confidence and it’s really, really important to have a supportive group around you to do something that you haven’t done before. For me, I really wanted to lean in hard to Amunet being crazy. Part of her being crazy was her accent and the way that she moves.”

Despite the showrunner changeover on The Flash since she was last on it, with Eric Wallace taking over from Todd Helbing, Sackhoff stressed that things were just as supportive and fun during her guest spot on season 6.

“It took a lot of sleepless nights leading up to my first day to build up the confidence to actually do it because it was something that was decided by myself and the old showrunner,” she continued. “To his credit (Eric Wallace), when I showed up on day one and said, “I want to do this,” he said “She’s going to do this” and everyone went, “Okay, great, let her do it”! It ended up being so important to who Amunet is because it really helps the audience understand that she is a loose cannon.”

Amunet most recently appeared in “Love is a Battlefield,” the Valentine’s-themed episode in which she crashed Barry and Iris’ romantic dinner in a bid to blackmail the speedster into helping her out. She ended up resuming her relationship with fellow crime boss and ex Goldface (Daimon Poitier), and the episode was also memorable for being the one that revealed Iris is being impersonated by a mirror doppelgänger while she’s really stuck in the Mirroverse.

After a month’s hiatus, The Flash season 6 will continue when it kicks off again on Tuesday, April 21st.