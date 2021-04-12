Keanu Reeves Rumored For Star Wars Role, Will Appear In Multiple Projects

Keanu Reeves has long been a fan favorite to join the Star Wars saga (and the Marvel universe and the DCEU and…you get the point). In particular, there’ve been a lot of calls for him to play Darth Revan in a Knights of the Old Republic adaptation. That’s yet to come to pass, but a new rumor is pointing to the John Wick star traveling to the galaxy far, far away in a different role that’s connected to the Old Republic instead.

Fair warning, this intel does come from YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who has a mixed reputation in regards to his scoops – he’s been accurate sometimes, but on other occasions he’s been way off. In any case, Zeroh claims that Reeves has been hired to play King Valar in a range of cross-media productions. First of all, he’ll apparently voice the character in an ambitious animated series that’ll launch on streaming in 2023, before going on to star in his own live-action trilogy.

“[Disney] are using the animated TV series to introduce King Valar to the fandom, and Keanu Reeves is said to be doing the voice-over work for that character in the beginning stages,” claims Zeroh. What’s more, he goes on to say that the animation used for this show will be groundbreaking with a “lifelike video game style” that he compares to Star Wars Battlefront. As for its story, Zeroh says it’ll be mostly set on Exegol and “unveil new ancient secrets about the dark side of the Force.”

According to the YouTuber, this is yet another project that’s to be overseen by The Mandalorian showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, now that they’ve become Lucasfilm’s most trusted creators. Remember, Zeroh also recently claimed that the duo were making a bold new series centering on the son of Rey and Ben Solo, the new last Skywalker. Again, though, these shows have to be classified as just rumors for now, no matter how much fans want to see Keanu Reeves in Star Wars. In any case, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.