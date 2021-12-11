Kevin Feige teases ‘Shang-Chi’ director’s Disney Plus MCU series

Even before Disney Plus Day added several more projects onto the docket, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso had already confirmed that 31 film and television titles across the live-action and animated sides of the mythology were in various stages of development or production, which is nothing short of mind-blowing.

The recent showcase took the number of streaming exclusives up to seventeen, but another one has since been confirmed after it was announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tasked with overseeing another series as part of his exclusive deal with Disney.

That means the filmmaker now has a direct sequel to his smash hit blockbuster, an MCU TV show and unrelated comic book adaptation American Born Chinese in the works, so his plate is full to say the least. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige teased that Cretton’s episodic effort might not be what anyone is expecting.

“I can’t wait for people to discover what it really is that we are working on for Disney Plus with Destin.”

The most logical thought option would be to assume that Cretton is working on a straightforward Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spinoff, with Meng’er Zhang’s Xu Xialing pegged as the potential anchor for the story. Then again, reports have indicated it may end up being a comedy, and there’s no guarantee it’ll be connected to his feature-length contribution to the MCU at all.