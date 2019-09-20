Krypton’s Cameron Cuffe Was Almost In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Today brought a hugely exciting Arrowverse announcement: Smallville‘s Tom Welling is officially returning as Clark Kent for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” With that one in the bag, it feels like the crossover event can pull off anything now. For instance, could we see the star of Syfy’s recently-cancelled Krypton, Cameron Cuffe, return for the extra special extravaganza?

Well, unfortunately not, as though it was in the works at one point, it wasn’t meant to be. Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim was asked about the possibility of a Krypton crossover on Twitter and he came clean that scheduling conflicts got in the way of making one happen. “We tried. We couldn’t make the dates work,” Guggenheim revealed.

We tried. We couldn’t make the dates work. pic.twitter.com/G8hEOMDA2b — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) September 19, 2019

Given the show’s sudden cancellation after season 2, this could’ve been our last chance to see Seg-El in action, offering a final hurrah for the character rather than the unfinished ending we got on Krypton. You can bet that Cuffe, as a DC superfan himself, is as crushed as the fans about this as well. Maybe something will come of the plans to restart the Lobo spinoff though, which could go someway to wrapping up the lingering plot threads.

At least Seg-El’s grandson will appear in “Crisis” – three times over, in fact. As well as Welling, both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will return as their own versions of Superman. Hoechlin is obviously the Earth-38 iteration, while Routh is resurrecting his Superman Returns portrayal with a Kingdom Come twist. We’re not yet sure whether Welling will actually suit up in the cape and tights this time around, as he never did on Smallville, but hopefully we’ll find out soon.

The five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off this December and promises to bring many corners of the DC multiverse together for the first time. Just don’t expect Krypton to be part of the fun.