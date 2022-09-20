The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.

While that might take a little getting used to in the following weeks, the plot of George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s new Seven Kingdoms show can hardly embrace the luxury of a respite, so don’t expect the show to build up these new thespians. For what it’s worth, though, we’re taking a moment here to break down everything important that happened in the world of Westeros.

‘House’ episode 6 preview welcomes the new cast members and teases a gathering storm

Image via HBO

Much will remain the same when House of the Dragon returns next week, but for the show’s two breakthrough stars who’ll be replaced by veterans of this craft. Aside from the elephant in the room, which is Rhaenyra suddenly looking and sounding completely different, it’s business as usual in King’s Landing, with one side trying to undermine the princess’ claim to the Iron Throne as the rightful heir and she fighting back by subtly maneuvering through his father, the aging King Viserys. The dragons might not claw at each other’s throats by the time the season one finale comes around, but the show is ever so slowly building towards that cataclysmic civil war.

Milly Alcock says goodbye to Rhaenyra and the fandom bids her farewell

Ollie Upton / HBO via Warner Media

Bringing on new talent is always a wager, but we can bet that HBO is really happy with the call they made now. Milly Alcock took the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen and made it her own, so much so that many fans are not sure if they’ll be able to come to terms with Emma D’Arcy, even if the show has to make this jarring transition now and be done with it. Alcock herself recently reflected on this journey, calling it “life-changing” on every level, and fans can’t help but already miss their innocent and steadfast Targaryen princess.

Who is this new Larys Strong playing at being Petyr Baelish?

Image via HBO

When House of the Dragon started its run five weeks ago now, fans felt a conspicuous absent in the forms of Lord Varys, the Spider, and Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger. But it seems this Larys Strong, or the Clubfoot as he’s otherwise known, has enough cunning and viciousness to account for the two of them and more. While it may not seem much in the viewers’ eyes — especially since they’ve been all but preoccupied with thoughts of Viserys and his heir, Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon, and Alicent’s woes — this man is pulling a lot of strings from behind the curtains, so we’re going to have to watch him even more carefully from now on.

‘Game of Thrones’ fans wonder if Westeros really has ‘morally grey’ characters

Image via HBO

If you were to ask its creator George R.R. Martin, writing Game of Thrones characters is all about getting that “morally grey” area right. But upon closer examination, some folks have realized that Daemon Targaryen, a prime example of this storytelling tendency, hardly fits the description. The Rogue Prince is admittedly the most charismatic player on House, maybe even the entire Game of Thrones, but does that justify his vile deeds, the latest of which was killing his wife, Lady Rhea Royce, who, by all accounts, seemed like a decent soul?

Say what you will about right and wrong and how it’s all relative, but we somehow just can’t get over everything Daemon has done over the past five episodes. And he’s barely started, if Fire & Blood is anything to go by.

That’s all for today, but make sure to tune in tomorrow for more of Westeros and its television shows on HBO.