“Keanu Reeves has joined the MCU!” … Oh, how Marvel devotees everywhere long to hear those words. Unfortunately, we’re a long, long way from that phrase becoming reality anytime soon, but talk of a new secret MCU project is leading us vaguely in the direction of this eventuality being something we can maybe notionally entertain. Elsewhere, Disney Plus is breaking the mold by unleashing two of Marvel’s biggest fan-favorite TV stars and letting them run free outside of streaming.

Amid the streamapocalypse, WandaVision and Loki season one escape Disney Plus to enjoy a more permanent existence

Image via Marvel Studios

Just in case there was any doubt that Marvel was still Disney’s favorite child; Although Willow and numerous other streaming-exclusives were just wiped from Disney Plus, leaving them unable to be watched anywhere, two of the MCU’s most popular series are headed to a whole new medium. That’s right, both WandaVision and Loki season one are getting the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra treatment, along with flagship Star Wars show The Mandalorian. Great news for Marvel fans, less good for those unfortunate titles cast into the digital abyss. And also anybody who already pre-ordered a WandaVision Steelbook without any discs in it.

Rumors of a Marvel reboot straight from hell can only increase hopes Keanu Reeves’ dream MCU role is in sight

Image via Lionsgate

While Nicolas Cage finally got his shot as Superman in The Flash, it seems he won’t make a similar cameo comeback as Johnny Blaze in Avengers: Secret Wars, as the latest rumors from the House of Ideas indicate Marvel is working on a Ghost Rider reboot, although the project has apparently been temporarily stalled by the strikes. Well, if there is even a smidgen of truth to this info then it naturally leaves us wondering if Keanu Reeves’ ideal MCU role could finally become a reality. And even if this rumor is just hot air, then Kevin Feige should get on making a Ghost Rider movie with Keanu anyway. Hey, a good idea’s a good idea, no matter where it came from.

James Gunn “admits” one Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 change was done just to make Chris Pratt’s life harder

Image via Disney Plus

Marvel fans are nothing if not pedants at heart so it’s typically the tiniest of moviemaking decisions that rattle them the most. Case in point, you wouldn’t believe the amount of times James Gunn gets asked why Star-Lord doesn’t wear his helmet in Vol. 3. Well, whether it’s true or not, the former Marvel director/current DC head honcho has now offered the “true” explanation behind this change. According to Gunn, he did it so Chris Pratt had to play the character as much as possible, without relying on doubles, just to make his job harder for him. You’re a mean one, Mr. Gunn, but you get results.

More unbelievable developments straight from the good ship Marvel, like Morbius claiming Blue Beetle as it’s latest victim, come ashore all the time, so don’t set sail anytime soon.