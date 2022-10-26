Latest Marvel News: Christmas comes early thanks to the Guardians while Paul Rudd answers the ‘Ant-Man 3’ question we’re all asking

Happy Holidays, Marvel fans! So, OK, we haven’t even had Halloween yet, but it sure feels like Christmas has come early thanks to the release of the inaugural trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the first solo outing for the cosmic crusaders since 2017. Elsewhere in the MCU, an exciting promise has been made about Daredevil: Born Again while Paul Rudd clears up something everyone’s wondering about Scott Lang’s battle with Kang.

One of Earth’s greatest heroes finally enters the MCU in Guardians Holiday Special trailer

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Only two days into the week and we’ve already got two new Marvel trailers! After Ant-Man 3‘s first look dropped on Monday, today brought the gift of a Guardians Holiday Special trailer, which revealed an unexpected guest star for the Special Presentation. None other than one of Earth’s greatest heroes — at least according to Peter Quill — Kevin Bacon! Plus, the trail confirmed the Guardians will finally hang out on Earth in the festive film, coming to Disney Plus this November.

Ant-Man becomes the butt of the joke once again as he gears up to ass-ault Kang

Image via Marvel Studios

Going into Quantumania, fans don’t rate Ant-Man’s chances of besting Jonathan Majors’ Kang in battle, but maybe he could manage to kick the villain’s butt after all, if he employs the infamous tactic the internet thought he should’ve used against Thanos in Endgame. Yes, Paul Rudd still can’t escape the notion of flying up bad guys’ backsides, as the Scott Lang star has addressed whether we’ll be seeing the unsanitary twist on Fantastic Voyage come to pass in his next movie.

Quantumania is giving folks infinitely familiar vibes

Image via Marvel Studios

Sticking with Ant-Man 3 for a moment, unfortunately the movie just can’t catch a break. Following Bill Murray’s inclusion in the trailer receiving some blowback and those (admittedly spot-on) Spy Kids comparisons, fans are now accusing the threequel of ripping off one of the most beloved entries in the MCU — a certain penultimate Avengers movie. It’s all to do with a rumored plot point that allegedly points to Kang needing some kind of mystical maguffin to enact his evil plan.

Daredevil: Born Again will deliver the most epic fight scene yet

Image via Marvel Studios

She-Hulk might’ve subverted our expectations by skipping the Man Without Fear’s customary brutal fight scene, but we’ve been promised that Daredevil: Born Again will not fall short in the bone-crunching department. Stunt choreographer Chris Brewster has revealed he had “literally the most epic” action sequence in history planned for DD season 4, before Netflix canned it, and he’s planning to belatedly bring it to screens in the Disney Plus revival. Fingers crossed it takes place in a hallway.

Stay tuned, True Believers, as more Marvel news is coming your way tomorrow.