Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ drops its most disappointing episode yet as season 2 hopes rise for another MCU series

Well, that’s what we get for raising our hopes. After last week’s episode ended with a major promise that Daredevil was coming next time, this Thursday’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law installment decided to troll audiences by offering up a “self-contained wedding episode” instead of the superhero team-up we were all psyched for. In happier news, the chances of another MCU series getting a sophomore run just shot up. Let’s dive into another Marvel news roundup!

Shulkie skips Daredevil, so fans get sulky

We all know that Marvel lovers are completely reasonable and laid-back when it comes to Daredevil, so they’ve been totally chill about the fact that he was nowhere to be seen in this week’s She-Hulk. Yeah, and Iron Fist is more popular than Iron Man. No, of course Twitter was livid after episode six came out and it’s fair to say that the majority found this to be the most disappointing chapter of the season. Although you have to give the show’s team credit for pulling off such a ballsy move. They definitely knew the backlash they were going to incite with this one.

Ms. Marvel season two, is that you?

On the more positive side of things, it looks like we can perhaps prepare ourselves to see more from Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel season two. Adil El Arbi, fresh off the crushing blow of his Batgirl movie getting canned, finally shared a positive update today, asking fans on Instagram: “who’s ready for season 2?” We know Kamala will be back in next summer’s The Marvels, but it seems her adventures will continue after that in a second run of her very own show.

New Warriors, we hardly knew ye

Not content with just denying us Daredevil, She-Hulk episode six also quietly wiped out any opportunity for a comic book super-team to ever enter the MCU. This week’s kooky new client for Jen’s lawfirm was Mr. Immortal, an old dude who keeps walking out (of windows) on his spouses. He’s actually a total rehaul of a teen hero who was supposed to appear in the New Warriors TV show that Freeform was developing a few years ago, so don’t hold your breath for that property to get the Born Again treatment.

Anyone know how to write a movie? The guy scripting Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is asking…

A few weeks after Destin Daniel Cretton was officially confirmed to be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers flick just found itself a screenwriter in the form of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Jeff Loveness. In the wake of the news, Loveness — yet another example of Marvel raiding the Rick and Morty writer’s room, after She-Hulk‘s Jessica Gao and Loki‘s Michael Waldron — shared the perfect reaction on Twitter. “Hey, how do you write a movie?” he asked. It sounds like the film’s in good hands.

