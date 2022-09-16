Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ locks horns with an incredible crossover event as the MCU finds its own Edna Mode

Here we go, Avengers enthusiasts, it’s Marvel news roundup time. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued with its fifth episode this Thursday, and while it might have been the most joint-shorted installment we’ve had so far, it still managed to pack in a lot that demanded to be unpacked by fans. For one, the series dared to pilfer from another of Disney’s biggest brands, the folks over at Pixar, while paving the way for one hell of a team-up when the series returns next week.

She-Hulk fans start yelling as Daredevil goes yellow

It finally happened, guys! While the trailers have been promoting Charlie Cox’s cameo for months, the show itself just provided a tease that the hero of Hell’s Kitchen is on his way. All we got was a glimpse at Matt Murdock’s new yellow hornheaded helmet and that was enough to send Daredevil devotees into a frenzy, as they’re now convinced that next Thursday’s episode six must be the big She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover extravaganza we’ve been waiting for.

The MCU finally has its own Edna Mode variant, dah-ling

In a development that we didn’t know we needed until it happened, something else She-Hulk did today was introduce the MCU’s very own version of Edna Mode. When seeking some custom clothing to improve her image, Jen Walters turned to Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), an aloof and sassy fashion designer specializing in superhero suits who bears more than a passing resemblance to Edna Mode, the diminutive icon from The Incredibles films. We now need to know Luke’s opinions on capes.

An amphibious antagonist just leapt into live-action

It was Luke’s B-plot that was responsible for introducing Daredevil’s yellow costume, and it also happens that it likewise brought about the debut of a new villain — except it was very easy to miss. When Jen first meets the designer, he’s just wrapping up business with another client. This client was, in fact, Brandon Stanley’s Eugene Patilio, aka Leap-Frog, an amphibiously themed foe of the Man Without Fear’s from the comics. He’ll presumably be back in a bigger role next week as well.

Sometimes remakes can be a good thing

We all know that Disney makes too many remakes these days, but Marvel fans flipped the script in a recent Reddit thread by discussing those failed superhero films from the past that they actually wouldn’t mind seeing rebooted within the MCU. Two popular suggestions were X-Men Origins: Wolverine, as a new take on Logan’s beginnings could be a lot of fun, and Howard the Duck. How great would another solo film for the Duckworld denizen be if it starred Seth Green’s version?

