Latest Netflix News: A lackluster French film leads this week’s charts as the Snyderverse bids adieu to a project that never saw the light of day

Halloween has passed, and Netflix has been taking things slow for the past week — or at least that’s what it feels like. Lately, the platform hasn’t made any life-altering changes to its library and that’s not necessarily bad — it just means that you might need to settle for less. Or at least make peace with the lackluster content that has been put out, as was the case for the action film, Wingwomen.

Thankfully, if you’re a fan of films and shows that are so bad that they’re good, Netflix has a basket full of options for you. From Damsel to Hurricane Season, there are plenty of shows and films proudly embracing their mediocrity for a fun watch. Nonetheless, we still have some gossip to share as the Snyderverse once again says goodbye to a project. Unexpected, but there’s still a light at the end of the tunnel for Snyder fans.

Wingwomen finally reaches the platform, expectedly becoming a ginormous success

Image via Netflix

We’ve long been campaigning for the success of Wingwomen. Following the absolute powerhouses hailing from Spain and South Korea, it was only obvious that the female-led action movie from France would receive the same treatment. The only difference is that, unlike Lupin, Wingwomen is has been deemed mediocre and lackluster. Let’s be honest, that doesn’t seem to matter though because it is by far the biggest movie premiere of the week. Allons-y, France – take two.

The Snyderverse says goodbye to Army of the Dead for good but Rebel Moon isn’t going anywhere

Image via Netflix

One could have never imagined that Army of the Dead, backed by the likes of Netflix and Zack Snyder, would be on the list of casualties in the future. If Netflix can pride itself on anything, it’s at being absolutely unexpected — and that it has been. The zombie blockbuster film was destined to be one of the platform’s biggest original movies, with an entire universe planned for the future, but sadly, it was scrapped before it could even produce a tangible result.

In a positive twist in the Snyderverse news, however, Rebel Moon was confirmed to be a part of the Army of the Dead universe, and it is surely not expected to go anywhere anytime soon. Any fans expecting to see the actual results of this new spiderweb of zombie entanglements will need to settle for Rebel Moon, Army of Thieves, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Hopefully, Twilight of the Gods will get the memo, and persevere.

Damsel is the original blockbuster that never saw the light of day… until now

Photo via Netflix

A long, long time ago, we heard of a mythical Millie Bobby Brown dragon-slaying epic that was in the works. Until it wasn’t. Back in March, it was officially removed from release calendars, with little hope for fans. But good news comes to those who wait, and the world has finally received confirmation that Brown is returning for Damsel.

The timely announcement comes right after Stranger Things day has ended, surprising fans with the unexpected but welcome news that no one saw coming – but they ended up here anyway. Even if you have to wait until 2024.

Hurricane Season becomes the one mystery thriller on the platform to debut as a flop

Photo via Netflix

We’ve all seen Haunting of the Hill House, Lupin, Dark, and How to Get Away With Murder. What do they have in common, you might ask? Well, they are all mystery thrillers backed by the largest streaming platform of all time. And yet, Hurricane Season is defying the successful pattern created by Netflix by achieving the unachievable: Never debuting in the top 10 since its release on Nov. 1. At least the show can pride itself on carrying a legacy never achieved before.

All the Light We Cannot See is this week’s top selection all over the world

Photo by Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

We can at least end Wednesday with some good news: All the Light We Cannot See was the undeniable front-runner of this week’s episodic Olympics. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the series just arrived on Netflix, and whether it was due to lackluster contenders or the fact that it managed to build a fanbase, it became the most-watched show of the week, notching 37.6 million views. It might make a good November watch, if you can overlook the Rotten Tomatoes score.