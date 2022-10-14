Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Rumors of the Stranger’s true identity swirl as fans grow impatient with season one’s mysteries

Fans have been patient with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but if the show doesn’t provide some payoff in its final episode, all of that could change.

The Amazon Prime series offered up a huge number of mysteries through its first season, laying down breadcrumbs across its litany of plot lines. Some of these are almost guaranteed to linger into season two, and perhaps even further, but without answers to a few of the overarching mysteries some fans are ready to throw in the towel. They’ve grown tired of the ceaseless Sauron discourse and are demanding a reveal in the show’s last episode.

The biggest mystery of the season is undeniably the identity of Sauron, but several other characters might get specialized screentime in the season one finale. The mysterious, white-robed cultists are clearly hostile, but fans are hoping their true aims —and the source of their frightening powers — will be exposed in the final episode. The same can be said for the Stranger, who’s been subject to ceaseless conspiracy theories over the course of the show. Fans want answers on these plot lines and more, but you can only fit so much story into a single episode of television.

Fans grow tired of the endless mysteries in Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Mysterious plot points are all well and good, but some of the Rings of Power fandom is tired of the show’s reliance on “mystery boxes.” A recent post complaining about the many unresolved puzzles in season one—from the Stranger to the cultists, Halbrand, Sauron, and the question of mithril—ramped up the discussion even further, and exposed a large portion of the fandom who would prefer a more straightforward second season.

The Stranger could be Sauron, but he could also be one of these alternatives

Theories about the true identity of the Stranger abound on fan pages dedicated to Rings of Power. Viewers have determined a number of potential fits for the gangly outsider, with quite a few people pointing to him as a likely candidate for Sauron. He certainly could be the Dark Lord of Mordor in disguise, but he could also be one of several other potentials. His seemingly kindhearted nature certainly gives off Istari vibes, but that power level also hints toward one of the Maia.

Viewers remain baffled by the malevolent magic used by the cultists

The penultimate episode of Rings of Power gave fans the best look at the cultists we’ve gotten so far. The mysterious, white-robed figures seem clearly malevolent, but their true aims have yet to reveal themselves. What they did reveal, in an interaction with Nori and the Harfoots, was control over an eerie and malignant power. Their magic doesn’t seem to align with what we’ve seen thus far in the Lord of the Rings universe, so just where did they learn those dark spells?