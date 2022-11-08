Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans figure out how the final season begins as a bonafide genre icon joins latest ‘Star Wars’ series

There’s been a range of juicy updates in this sci-fi sphere this Monday, as Stranger Things fans chew over all that we learned from this weekend’s Stranger Things Day while the Star Wars crowd rejoices as a literal legend of the genre boards the latest Disney Plus series set in the galaxy far, far away. Elsewhere, an Enterprise crewmember talks the endlessly delayed Star Trek 4 as a truly terrible sequel somehow enjoys renewed success.

The Matrix legend boards Star Wars series The Acolyte

The Acolyte is one upcoming piece of Star Wars media that’s somewhat flew under the radar so far, but that’s all changed now that the show’s full cast has been announced, which includes The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss among its number. Fresh off her return as Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, not to mention a stint in the MCU as Jessica Jones‘ Jeri Hogarth, Moss should make for a killer addition to the series—which focuses on the conflict between the Light and the Dark Sides during the High Republic era.

Stranger Things detectives deduce how the final season will kick off

As well as some fun behind-the-scenes pics from season 4 and the surprise revelation that Megan Thee Stallion is a secret superfan, the biggest thing that came out of Sunday’s Stranger Things Day was the reveal of the season 5 premiere’s title. The opening episode of the final run is called “The Crawl,” and fans have immediately got to work deciphering its meaning. The reigning theory is that it will refer to poor Max’s attempts to crawl back to life after her harrowing experience in the season 4 finale.

Zoe Saldana reacts to Star Trek 4 being delayed for the 400th time

For a hot second there, it looked like the long-gestating Star Trek 4 was finally taking flight, but the Enterprise once again came crashing down once director Matt Shakman exited the project to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot this past summer. While speaking on Deadline’s 20 Questions podcast, Lt. Nyota Uhura herself, Zoe Saldaña, opened up about the film getting delayed yet again, admitting that things got really close this time before it all fell apart:

“We were in touch with J.J. and we were trying to sort of see if we were going to be able to this past fall. I don’t think it was possible. I have my sort of ideas that maybe it was just like schedules were very… we couldn’t manage to get a whole cast and a whole crew to sort of come together. But I think as well it probably has something else to do with the project. But I know that we’re all on the same page that we would love nothing more than to be able to come back.”

Streaming spotlight: An ignoble sequel to an iconic alien invasion flick surges up the charts

Over in the streaming world, it seems Liam Hemsworth’s shock takeover as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia has led to one of his movies surging up the charts. That’s despite the movie in question being awful. Roland Emmerich turned in one of the great guilty-pleasure blockbusters of the ’90s with the original Independence Day, but he totally failed to recapture the magic — and Will Smith’s involvement — with its 2016 belated sequel. Nevertheless, Independence Day: Resurgence is finding new love with apparently undemanding viewers.

