Megan Thee Stallion puts her ‘Stranger Things’ superfan credentials to the test

This past weekend marked the celebration of Stranger Things Day, and what better way to celebrate than to watch Megan Thee Stallion partake in a Stranger Things trivia quiz that tests her knowledge as a self-proclaimed superfan. It isn’t exactly a crossover that anyone could have anticipated, but it’s appreciated nonetheless. In the seven-minute-long video, Megan answers some quick-fire questions about the world’s most famous science-fiction horror series.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, the 27-year-old rapper garnered international fame after her freestyling videos took off on Instagram. In 2020, she released her debut studio album titled Good News with her song “Savage” (featuring Beyoncé) and her feature on Cardi B’s single “WAP” earning her two number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things aired its fourth and penultimate season in May and July of this year, gearing up for the hotly-anticipated fifth and final season, which can be expected sometime in 2024.

Answering trivia regarding character quotes, minor scene details and episode titles, Megan Thee Stallion flexes in Stranger Things muscles to set her sailing towards a perfect ten out of ten score, but from the seventh and eighth questions onwards, things start to get a little tricky. When asked about the title for Stranger Things‘ debut episode, Megan incorrectly said “The Disappearance of Will Byers” instead of “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” thereby ruining her win streak.

the “h” in h-town hottie now stands for hawkins. stranger things superfan Megan Thee Stallion puts her knowledge to the test with some ST trivia💥 pic.twitter.com/9w2E0MCG5g — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

Regardless, despite a few fumbles here and there (those questions were getting quite difficult towards the end), Megan has solidified her status as a Stranger Things superfan and we should all be taking notes. Why not watch along and see if you can achieve a perfect score?

All seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.