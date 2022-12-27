Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: ‘1923’ reveals 2 Dutton family members’ fates as Aminah Nieves shares why she took her role

Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans; with a full day of Dutton family chaos and magic taking place on Sunday, we’re looking back at the best of the Taylor Sheridan universe up to this point and celebrating all the ways it continues to grow. While a new episode of Yellowstone didn’t premiere on Christmas day, a marathon of old episodes did air to celebrate the holiday with die-hard fans. If you’re wondering, we absolutely opened gifts and spent time with loved ones with the Dutton family saga playing in the background.

1923 did air its second episode Sunday evening, streaming on Paramount Plus, and we learned the fate of two family members whose lives hung in the balance at the end of the first episode. Without further ado, you know what happens next: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie, and let’s ride in.

The fate of these Dutton family members has been revealed

During the first episode of 1923, fans began to meet the Dutton family of days past, led by Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton. The pair have been together for decades, and they’ve grown in love, strength, and in passion for one another. That love and passion look different throughout their lives, and as we meet them, it’s clear they’re in the midst of an all-out fight for survival.

That sentiment rings true for everyone in the family; this includes Jack and Spencer Dutton, who are fighting against similar struggles on very different paths. Spencer is trying to outrun his demons and the voice in his head in Africa as Jack tries to carry on the family legacy back in Montana. At the first episode’s conclusion, fans weren’t sure what the future held for either Dutton. Jack had been shot at while a wild animal had attacked Spencer; as we said before, they were very different in location and the grand scheme of things, yet still related.

The second episode of 1923 has since aired, and fans know that Jack and Spencer both survived the attacks against them, but that doesn’t mean the road will immediately get more manageable for either Dutton. They’re still up against one heck of a fight as the series unfolds, but we’re glad we get to see them continue their battles. Plus, it can’t rain all the time, and we also can’t wait to see what good is headed their way too.

Aminah Nieves shares the important reason she took the role of Teonna in 1923

Aminah Nieves is Teonna Rainwater in Yellowstone’s prequel, 1923, and the breakout star is already cementing her place in the entertainment universe with power and intensity across emotional performances. Teonna is one of several young indigenous women in the boarding school, and it goes without saying that their lives are anything but easy.

Chatting with E! News, Nieves says that she didn’t want to audition for the role initially for personal reasons; the storyline resonated with her, but she didn’t want to play it out

“I didn’t want to do it. I actually told my manager that I wasn’t going to audition for it. It’s a big burden and you’re opening up a lot more when you’re actually living in what your family lived through.”

She continued by saying that a lot factored into her finally agreeing to audition for the role, part of which was the strength of the indigenous people who came before her, who lived the struggles they did and prevented Nieves and her family from going through it in the same way today.

“Because of their strength and because of what they did for us. I didn’t have to live through that in the same exact way that they did.”

That’s not to say that their people don’t deal with unfairness and unkindness today, but the storytelling Taylor Sheridan is doing brings it to light, leaving viewers unable to look away from it.

Another selling point for Nieves was her conversation with her mother, which made her feel like she could tell this story with authenticity.

“I was speaking with my Mom a lot. I almost didn’t feel worthy enough to tell this story because it’s so important. It’s scary when you’re telling something that has been a part of you since you were just a thought, since you were a little light beam in the cosmos. It’s terrifying. After the third self-tape, I couldn’t not do it. I could not get that third self-tape. I couldn’t get through it. I was bawling. I was like, I need to do it, not only for me, but I looked at my Mom on the other side and I was like, ‘I gotta do it for her.'”

Nieves’ bravery and willingness to tell the story have given fans a deeper look into an integral part of the Yellowstone Universe’s storyline. While it’s painful to watch, it’s something viewers can’t shy away from.

Who will Lynelle Perry side with over the matter of impeachment?

When we last saw Jamie Dutton, he was planning to do everything in his power to get his father impeached, and alongside Sarah Atwood, it looks like a plan is finally in place. Of course, it will not be easy for father or son as the momentum continues forward and audiences are chatting about what an important character might do in the upcoming episodes.

Fans are looking ahead to the upcoming episode of Yellowstone when Jamie sets out to impeach his father as Governor of Montana. Of course, this leads to some tricky moments for several of our most beloved and loathed characters in the next episode, one of whom is Perry herself. So just who will she side with?

Some fans say Perry will support Jamie if John is genuinely guilty and has harmed the state in any way; even if her decision doesn’t make John happy.

Others say Beth will step in and save the day again, be it realistic or not.

Some needed a refresher on where the 4 billion dollar amount was coming into the picture, and this fan gave viewers a great refresher on some of the circumstances that have led viewers to this upcoming moment.

The truth is, no one in the Dutton family has clean hands throughout anything being done in the series, but many viewers are having a hard time trying to figure out how others are still rooting for Jamie. In the same breath, some fans are ready to start seeing the downfall of John Dutton. Count us out of that latter group; we’re still Team John all the way.

Regardless of which way the situation unfolds, it’ll undeniably be interesting. John Dutton’s stint as Governor of Montana has earned him more enemies than before, and the preview into the entire season shows that our ranch hands and cowboys are in for a hell of a fight in the remaining episodes. It’s the Duttons against the world, and so far, no one can hold a candle to their tenacity.