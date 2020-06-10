Legends Of Tomorrow Season 5 Is Now On Netflix

Good news, Arrowverse fans! Legends of Tomorrow only just wrapped up its fifth season last week, but it’s already available on Netflix. Thanks to a revised deal between Warner Bros. Television and the streaming giant, new seasons of The CW’s DC TV universe land on Netflix just days after they conclude on TV. Not including Batwoman, that is, which is on HBO Max instead. The Flash and Supergirl, though, had their latest seasons arrive on the service in May. Legends was the last to end earlier this June so now it’s following suit.

Legends season 5 is 15 episodes long and kicked off back in January with the concluding chapter of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” So, when you binge-watch the season, you may wish to check out the first four episodes – on Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash and Arrow, in that order – before you start, just so that you can get the full story. From there, the Waverider takes our oddball heroes across time, visiting such periods as 1940s Hollywood, the French Revolution and Imperial Russia. Things got pretty mythological this time around, too, with trips to hell and appearances from the Greek Fates.

Season 5 is also notable for featuring the departures of three regular cast members. First off, Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford were shockingly – and controversially – written out when their characters Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk got married and decided to settle down. Maisie Richardson-Sellers then left the show in the recent finale, electing to say goodbye to the series after four seasons and two different roles. The finale also left Sara Lance’s whereabouts in question, as she was last seen abducted by aliens.

Legends of Tomorrow is set to return for a sixth season sometime in 2021. But in the meantime, why not check out all 15 episodes of season 5 over on Netflix?