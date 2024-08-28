‘LMAO imagine getting flamed by the entire cast’: A booted ‘Bachelorette’ beau gets slammed by his own brother for bizarre narcissistic behavior

The always wildly over-dramatic “Men Tell All” episode that airs near the end of every Bachelorette journey has delivered again. This time, it was for Jenn Tran‘s season and, oh brother, what a surprise!

In addition to the parting interviews from the good guys, there were the usual petty arguments, dumb excuses, and egocentrism we’ve come to expect from the worst guys, whose behavior is so consistent you would almost swear the exact same cohort shows up for every “Men Tell All” episode.

One good moment came when Grant Ellis was introduced as the next Bachelor and the ladies were already swooning, having watched him and Jenn hit it off for half the season. Host Jesse Palmer even revealed that a rather absurd number of submissions had already come in from women who want to compete for Grant next go-round. Good for him, especially since he demonstrated outstanding character on this Bachelorette run.

The most surprising moment of the episode was the appearance of a suitor from a previous season of The Bachelorette.

LMAO imagine getting flamed by the entire cast of the bachelorette and they bring on your brother and he AGREES with them.#thebachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/Y2EGglr0eh — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) August 28, 2024

That suitor was Noah Erb, who was on Tayshia Adams‘ season back in 2020, and is now engaged to Abigail Heringer, whom he met on Bachelor in Paradise.

Noah took part in a rather infamous moment that season when a fellow suitor, Bennett, decided to preach and teach Noah about maturity by sitting him down and sharing a book about emotional intelligence. The result was an awkward moment between a guy who thought too highly of himself, and a guy who didn’t care about the guy who thought too highly of himself.

Bennett was so certain in his self-righteousness that you can almost believe that, in his mind at least, the gesture wasn’t meant to be disrespectful, but it most definitely was. Bennett’s inability to understand how he might come off suggests his Harvard education neglected to impart some important lessons.

So why is all of this relevant to this season? Because the awkward book-giving idea happened again, and this time, Noah’s own twin brother, Aaron, was the book giver. Incredibly, he offered Devin Strader a book on how to grow as man. The moment was almost identical to Noah’s, with Aaron playing the role of Bennett and really believing he was being helpful, when it came across as narcissistic.

Some eagle-eyed and skeptical viewers suspected that the awkward exchange was encouraged by the producers who, some speculate, may have manufactured the book, since no one could find it online anywhere. Furthermore, as if hastily thrown together, the book’s title was misspelled on the spine.

Nonetheless, viewers were stunned that — of all people — Noah’s own brother would make a Bennett move.

Come the “Men Tell All” episode everyone was bashing Aaron, with one cast member even suggesting, hilariously, that Aaron should read the book himself. Aaron claimed he wasn’t even thinking about his brother Noah having experienced that in reverse, and added, “Me giving Devin the book wasn’t out of a place of being condescending.”

Noah, who was in the audience, offered what he thought about his brother’s book-giving.

“Aaron, you’re my twin, we were in the womb together. But I don’t think the book’s the move.”

Even Aaron’s own twin brother doesn’t approve of his methods, and he didn’t stop there. Playing on Aaron telling Devin that he isn’t ready for what Jenn is looking for, Noah added, “I don’t think anybody should tell somebody that they are or aren’t ready.”

I guess, since they’re fraternal twins, we can single out Noah as the good egg.

I don’t think being in the womb with Aaron should be a qualifier for needing this advice…. But okay.#Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6jk9ZW1Z68 — Kait Chura (@hkchura) August 28, 2024

Aaron wasn’t given a chance to respond, though he was receptive and, to his defense, he did seem to have been won over by Devin after watching him on the show. After all, Devin is one of the final two, and those guys arguing on the “Men Tell All” episode aren’t.

So, maybe Devin should write a book about how to treat a woman, and share it with the cast. Who knows? Maybe Aaron and Bennett can benefit from some good reading material.

