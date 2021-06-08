Netflix Drops First Look At Locke & Key Season 2, Coming This October

Good news, fans of Locke & Key! Netflix announced, during its “Geek Week” celebrations this Tuesday afternoon, that the second season of the hit fantasy drama is set to arrive on streaming this October. As based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, L&K debuted in early 2020 and proved to be a huge success for Netflix. Late last year, they announced that it had been renewed up until at least season 3.

With production having wrapped on season 2, we now know to expect it to drop in time for this Halloween. Along with this announcement came a bunch of promo images, offering our first look at what’s next for the Locke family as they continue to uncover the uncanny mysteries surrounding Keystone House.

Locke & Key follows the Locke family – consisting of mom Nina (Darby Stanchfield), eldest son Tyler (Connor Jessup), daughter Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and the youngest, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – as they move back into their ancestral home following the death of their husband/father. Season 1 saw the three kids discover a series of magical keys with various purposes that it becomes clear are related to their dad’s demise. And also a demonic entity that wants to use them for its own malevolent ends. Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck co-star.

It’s worth noting that this news has materialized on the same day as our first look at Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman TV show. Both properties have crossed over in the comics, so fans might be wondering if there’s a chance at this happening on screen, too. At this stage, though, there’s been nothing to say such a thing is in the works. But, hey, we can dream.

Locke & Key season 2 will consist of a further 10 episodes and is coming to Netflix in about four months’ time.