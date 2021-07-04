Loki Actress Sophia Di Martino Is Now IMDB’s Most Popular Actor

As with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, Loki is the latest Marvel Studios TV series to take the internet by storm. Sure enough, one of the show’s stars currently ranks as the number one most popular actor on IMDb. The movie site updates its STARmeter every week based on the amount of page views creatives receive over that time. As of this weekend, Sophia Di Martino – who plays Sylvie – is occupying the top spot on the list.

Though she’s had a prolific career spanning over 15 years, mostly appearing in British TV series and movies, Di Martino wasn’t a known name before Loki – though you may have seen her in series’ like Yesterday and Into the Badlands. Di Martino’s current IMDb popularity, then, may be linked to folks loving her performance as Sylvie and wanting to know what else she’s been in.

In the second and third places behind Di Martino are Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, stars of Pixar’s Luca, another Disney Plus exclusive. In the fourth spot is Hiddleston himself, with another Loki actor – Gugu Mbatha-Raw – landing just outside the top 10 at number 11. Strangely, Owen Wilson is ranking all the way down in 50th place. Sasha Lane – who plays Hunter C-20 – occupies the 23rd spot.

Though she’s also inspired by the Enchantress, Di Martino’s Sylvie is a female doppelganger of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster from another universe. For reasons not yet known, the Goddess of Mischief was kidnapped from her own timeline by the TVA as a child. She managed to escape, however, and has been hiding from the time-hopping organization ever since. When we last saw her, in episode 4, she and Loki had – weirdly – developed romantic feelings for each other but were cruelly pulled apart.

We’ll find out what happens next when Loki drops its penultimate episode this Wednesday on Disney Plus.