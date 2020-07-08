Lost Reboot Is Reportedly Being Discussed

Lost was one of the defining shows of the 2010s. The surreal science fiction drama aired for six seasons between 2004 and 2010 and generated an enormous amount of discussion about its mysterious island and the dark secrets of its characters. Lost gave a substantial boost to the careers of co-creators J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof as well, going on to win multiple Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. As the show progressed, audiences began to get tired of the continuous mystery boxes, perhaps beginning to sense that they weren’t going to get any decent answers. As such, viewing figures began to dip, and by the final season the show had lost a third of its viewers (though, to be fair, it was still drawing in 10 million people an episode). A decade after its last installment aired, Lost‘s reputation is decidedly mixed, with its metaphysical finale leaving a lot of people unsatisfied.

This may be why we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Transformers was being rebooted and that Ahsoka Tano will be in season 2 of The Mandalorian, both of which were correct – that Lost might soon be receiving the reboot treatment. Apparently, this is only being discussed and nothing is finalized just yet, but we’re being told that if it goes forward it’ll be “more mature” and that the producers are trying to get a major streaming platform interested. The idea of rebooting it has been brought up before, of course, but it seems that this take stands a pretty good chance of moving forward as there are serious discussions now happening.

If this ends up materializing, then I certainly hope they learn the lessons of the past. Lost often felt like they were making it up as they went, creating mysteries without thinking ahead to their answers. If this reboot happens, hopefully the writers will have a firm roadmap as to what’s going on, the ‘rules’ of the world and where they’re going to end up.

Despite the sour taste the final few seasons left in the mouth, I still have fond memories of Lost. That first season finale where they open the hatch and the second season opener showing life within it was seriously compelling stuff. More like that, please!