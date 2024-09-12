‘Love Island: USA’: Relationship rumors between Rob Rausch and a certain social media star escalate after a telling trip to his Alabama farm

Rob Rausch was arguably the star of Love Island: USA season 6, despite ending his journey on the hit competition series #SingleAF.

Known for his love triangle with Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona — as well as pursuing ladies like Cassidy Laudano, Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, and Kassy Castillo — during the show, some thought that the real connection the snake wrangler left with was his brand new bestie, Aaron Evans, but it looks like someone might be taking his place…

Ever since Love Island: USA season 6 came to a close, Rob has been growing close with social media sensation TaraYummy.

During the weeks between the Love Island finale and the Love Island reunion, Rob was spotted driving around with Tara, resulting in some relationship rumors. Fans later learned was the duo filming a video for Tara’s “Stuck in a Car” series on YouTube, where the internet personality chit-chats with various celebs while cruising around Calabasas.

Ever since said video, Rob and Tara have been attached at the hip, with latter visiting Rob’s farm in Florence, Alabama as we speak, seemingly taking their relationship to the next level:

@tarayummy new york fashion week is a blast this year ♬ original sound – Abby Pryor

Naturally, this caused a great deal of chatter from both fans of Love Island and TaraYummy, wondering whether or not the duo is dating. After all, this couple would be as attractive as can be!

A Reddit user named @Omglolz12 kicked off the conversation, pinpointing some times recently where Rob and Tara’s relationship seemed far too close to be just friends:

“Did anyone else think that it was weird Rob and Tara were in London together? Not only that, but I also noticed she was on a flight this morning and was wondering if she was going to visit him in Alabama? She just posted a picture of his dog, so I’m assuming that’s where she went. She also recently followed his brother and sister on Instagram. Could they become a thing eventually?”

Naturally, other Reddit users chimed into the conversation, primarily in agreement that something lovey-dovey is going on between Rob and Tara:

“I think they’re probably FWB (but maybe they’re dating since Tara follows both his siblings?)” “Rob’s siblings are following her. There’s def something going on between them IMO. Someone on Twitter also posted that they saw them together in London.” “They definitely have something going on, but it will never work out. She doesn’t want to get married or have kids, and he’s said he’s very family oriented. She’s not an outdoorsy person (see the video with her ex where she visits his hometown in Kansas). She loves partying/the LA scene which is the opposite of Rob’s lifestyle, and he’s said he doesn’t like LA.”

The jury is still out as to whether or not they will work out, but the signs are definitely pointing to some sort of romantic connection between Rob Rausch and TaraYummy. Needless to say, we will be keeping up with both individuals on social media for all the updates, especially during Tara’s time in Alabama…

