Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

‘KNEW IT’: Two-time ‘Love Island: USA’ contestant Kassy Castillo clears up sexuality rumors after NSFW encounter with Rob Rausch

"If you're single, hit my line."
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 05:14 pm

Participating in Love Island: USA seasons 5 and 6, we already are begging for even more of Kassy Castillo on our television screens. We seriously cannot get enough of the Fort Worth, Texas native!

Recommended Videos

During season 5 of the viral dating series, Kassy had an off-and-on relationship with the oh-so controversial Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio — coming back from Casa Amor like a bad b***h (for lack of a better phrase) when she found out that he had hooked up with another woman — but there is another fling she had on the show that made Love Island history. Deciding to pursue a relationship with a woman, Casa Amor cutie Johnnie Garcia, for the first time in franchise history, Kassy stole the hearts of individuals all across America for her courage to come to terms with her sexuality on our television screens.

Given the fact hat she became such a fan favorite, Kassy came back for Love Island: USA season 6 as well, where she made her highly-anticipated return during the infamous Heart Rate Challenge. Given the power to couple up with either Harrison Luna or Rob Rausch shortly after her arrival — who were both vulnerable and eligible for elimination at the time — Kassy chose to save Rob, and things got very serious, very fast…

Although she and Rob might have gotten down and dirty in the villa (#IYKYK), Kassy finally cleared up rumors regarding her sexuality in a TikTok video shared to the platform yesterday, Aug. 18.

Spoiler alert: Ladies, you are in luck!

@kass.c

I’m still fruity guys 🌈

♬ original sound – Kassy

Just when fans of the franchise began wondering whether or not her bisexuality on Love Island: USA season 5 was genuine, or simply just a facade, Kassy put the rumors to rest. Captioning a TikTok video, “I’m still fruity guys,” Kassy then spilled all of the tea:

“I just want to put this out there, because I don’t know if anybody’s forgot, but I still like girls. Always have, and if you’re single, hit my line… I’m tired of seeing boys on my phone.”

Some avid Love Island: USA viewers took to the comment section to express their unwavering support:

“love you for this, Kassy 😭”

“Thanks for the reminder queen!”

“Babes you are STUNNING! Also, I owe a lot to you being so vulnerable and open during your experience with Johnnie on Love Island 💖 It created so much more confidence in my feelings of sexuality, so thank you 😌”

While others took this as their opportunity to shoot their shot:

“I am literally right here…”

“My attempt to hit Kassy’s line cuz 🥵❤️”

“Kassy I’ve been in love with you since season 5”

Although her social media presence has been soooo strong since leaving the villa, we cannot wait for Kassy to finally grace our television screens yet again when the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special hits Peacock tonight, Aug. 19. Set your alarms for 9pm ET/6pm PT, because it is certain to be jam-packed with juicy drama, and perhaps a punch or two

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com