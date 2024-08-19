‘KNEW IT’: Two-time ‘Love Island: USA’ contestant Kassy Castillo clears up sexuality rumors after NSFW encounter with Rob Rausch

Participating in Love Island: USA seasons 5 and 6, we already are begging for even more of Kassy Castillo on our television screens. We seriously cannot get enough of the Fort Worth, Texas native!

Recommended Videos

During season 5 of the viral dating series, Kassy had an off-and-on relationship with the oh-so controversial Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio — coming back from Casa Amor like a bad b***h (for lack of a better phrase) when she found out that he had hooked up with another woman — but there is another fling she had on the show that made Love Island history. Deciding to pursue a relationship with a woman, Casa Amor cutie Johnnie Garcia, for the first time in franchise history, Kassy stole the hearts of individuals all across America for her courage to come to terms with her sexuality on our television screens.

Given the fact hat she became such a fan favorite, Kassy came back for Love Island: USA season 6 as well, where she made her highly-anticipated return during the infamous Heart Rate Challenge. Given the power to couple up with either Harrison Luna or Rob Rausch shortly after her arrival — who were both vulnerable and eligible for elimination at the time — Kassy chose to save Rob, and things got very serious, very fast…

Although she and Rob might have gotten down and dirty in the villa (#IYKYK), Kassy finally cleared up rumors regarding her sexuality in a TikTok video shared to the platform yesterday, Aug. 18.

Spoiler alert: Ladies, you are in luck!

Just when fans of the franchise began wondering whether or not her bisexuality on Love Island: USA season 5 was genuine, or simply just a facade, Kassy put the rumors to rest. Captioning a TikTok video, “I’m still fruity guys,” Kassy then spilled all of the tea:

“I just want to put this out there, because I don’t know if anybody’s forgot, but I still like girls. Always have, and if you’re single, hit my line… I’m tired of seeing boys on my phone.”

Some avid Love Island: USA viewers took to the comment section to express their unwavering support:

“love you for this, Kassy 😭” “Thanks for the reminder queen!” “Babes you are STUNNING! Also, I owe a lot to you being so vulnerable and open during your experience with Johnnie on Love Island 💖 It created so much more confidence in my feelings of sexuality, so thank you 😌”

While others took this as their opportunity to shoot their shot:

“I am literally right here…” “My attempt to hit Kassy’s line cuz 🥵❤️” “Kassy I’ve been in love with you since season 5”

Although her social media presence has been soooo strong since leaving the villa, we cannot wait for Kassy to finally grace our television screens yet again when the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special hits Peacock tonight, Aug. 19. Set your alarms for 9pm ET/6pm PT, because it is certain to be jam-packed with juicy drama, and perhaps a punch or two…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy