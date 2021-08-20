Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Sabine Wren Star Wars Series

The upcoming Ahsoka TV series is one of the most-anticipated of Lucasfilm’s upcoming slate of Star Wars shows. Following her debut in The Mandalorian season 2, Rosario Dawson will be back as Ahsoka Tano, with the series set to pick up the cliffhanger ending of Star Wars Rebels and run with it, exploring Ahsoka and Sabine Wren’s search for missing Jedi Ezra Bridger. Sure enough, both Sabine and Ezra are believed to be making their live-action debuts on the show.

As we know by now, the studio is looking to capitalize on every opportunity to expand the SW TV universe, and so the introduction of these characters could end up creating spinoffs out of this spinoff. Specifically, we’ve heard that Lucasfilm is in early development on a solo show for Sabine Wren. It’s currently unknown just how big a role she’ll have in Ahsoka, but we’ve been told—by the same sources who informed us Luke Skywalker was cameoing in The Mandalorian season 2 finale—that Sabine will be the sole lead of this project.

As introduced in Rebels, Sabine was a young Mandalorian bounty hunter originally aligned with the Empire. However, she switched sides and joined the rebel crew of The Ghost after discovering the Empire’s plans to harm her people. She was also the owner of the Darksaber for a time, becoming adept at wielding it despite her lack of Force powers. Sabine is definitely one of the most popular animated original characters outside of Ahsoka, so the news that the studio is working on spinning her off is no great surprise.

Tiya Sircar voices the heroine in animation, and Star Wars fans are campaigning for the studio to hire her to reprise her role in live-action, too. But a recast does seem likely, given that Dawson was hired to replace Ashley Eckstein. Lucasfilm will have to make sure to get this casting exactly right if they are planning to make Sabine Wren the franchise’s next lead.