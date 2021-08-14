Sabine Wren Voice Actress Responds To Live-Action Casting Rumors

During the build towards Season 2 of The Mandalorian, a lot of fans were under the impression that WWE star Sasha Banks had been cast as fan favorite Sabine Wren, which was admittedly largely based on a couple of shots in the trailer and the fact we already knew Rosario Dawson would be showing up as Ahsoka Tano.

While that obviously didn’t turn out to be the case, it’s looking like a foregone conclusion that Sabine is set to play a major role in Dawson’s Disney Plus solo series. Shortly after it was teased that the hunt for a live-action version of the Rebels character was underway, the shortlist almost immediately shortened down to a reported two favored candidates.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Lana Condor and The 100‘s Tati Gabrielle are said to be the current front-runners to bring Sabine Wren into live-action, but there was also the inevitable groundswell of support behind voice actress Tiya Scirar. Katee Sackhoff may have gotten to keep hold of Bo-Katan, but Ashley Eckstein was replaced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, with Scirar firmly poised to fall firmly into the latter camp.

However, that didn’t stop her from taking to social media and thanking the fanbase for their continued love and support, as you can see below.

You guys are honestly the best. Just wanted to pop on here to tell you I’ve seen all of your sweet tweets and memes and hashtags and calls for petitions (😂) and man, y’all really know how to make a girl feel loved. Thanks, friends, LOVE YOU RIGHT BACK. 💜💜💜 — Tiya Sircar (@tiyasircar) August 13, 2021

Star Wars: Ashoka might not even be starting production until 2022, so it could be a while before we find out for sure who gets the nod for Sabine. We’re still waiting to discover if the rumors naming Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn and Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud as Ezra Bridger were on the money, so for now the entire project remains shrouded in the utmost secrecy.